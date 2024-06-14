Chinese brand NIO has been selling in Europe for some time and the new EL8 will make its market debut in September. It is a premium luxury SUV measuring 5.10 metres long and 1.75 metres high, which can be considered the company's flagship.

NIO EL8 Standard Range NIO EL8 Long Range Drive system

AWD 653 PS and 850 Nm (PSM with 245 PS front, ASM with 408 PS and SiC inverter rear) 0-100 km/h / top speed 4.1 s / 200 km/h Fuel consumption WLTP 22.0-23.1 kWh/62 miles 21.2-22.3 kWh/62 miles Net battery / range WLTP 73.5 kWh / 233-242 miles 90.0 kWh / 303-317 miles Maximum AC/DC charging power 11/140 kW 11/185 kW DC charging time (10-80%) 30 min 40 min DC charging rate 1.7 kWh/min 1.6 kWh/min Price without battery (Germany) €82,900 (Comfort) €87,900 (Executive) Price with battery (Germany) €94,900 (Comfort) €99,900 (Executive) €103,900 (Comfort) €108,900 (Executive)

Powertrain and batteries

The NIO EL8 is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive and 653 PS. While normally a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) is used in the rear and an asynchronous (disengageable) motor (ASM) in the front, this car is the other way around. All-wheel drive is permanent, so that no mechanics are disengaged even under low acceleration.

The familiar 75 and 100 kWh (73.5 and 90 kWh net) batteries are offered as storage units. The WLTP range of the basic version is 242 miles, while the range with the higher capacity version is 317 miles, which is not a remarkable figure either.

NIO EL8 2025

Charging is done at 11 kW or with direct current (140 or 185 kW, depending on the battery). Even this charging capacity is still low compared to the direct competition.

Exterior and interior

At first glance, the exterior differs little from that of the smaller NIO EL6 and EL7 SUVs. Charging is via a CCS2 port on the front passenger side. It opens and closes electrically or by gestures when a nearby area of the bodywork is touched.

Inside, the EL8 has the same displays as the brand's other SUVs with instrumentation in landscape format and a comparatively small touchscreen in portrait format. However, the head-up display has larger dimensions, in keeping with the EL8's enormous dimensions.

Interior NIO EL8 2024

The EL8 has six seats in three rows. Unlike the Comfort variant, the Executive version has a centre console between the second row seats, which houses a fridge. Both options feature comfortable seats with legrests and ultra-soft cushions. The seat backs can be reclined so far that you can comfortably take a nap in them.

The boot, meanwhile, is quite spacious. With all six seats occupied, the volume is just 265 litres, but if you fold down the rear seats (electrically at the touch of a button from the rear), it's up to 880 litres.

Nio EL8 2025

Equipment and pricing

The EL8 has air suspension with 90 mm of spring travel and a dual-chamber system. There are also no fewer than 37 sensors, which are used to control the assistance systems as well as the matrix LED headlights.

Braking is handled by in-house manufactured six-piston callipers at the front and rear. An audio system with 23 loudspeakers and 2,230 watts is also installed. The car is offered in five colours.

Prices in Germany start at €82,900 without battery (exchangeable at NIO exchange stations). The Executive version is €5,000 more expensive. The surcharge for owning the small battery is €12,000, and €21,000 for the large battery.

The EL8 will be delivered in Germany from September. As for the new EU tariffs, NIO has stated that its commitment to the European market will not be affected. "We will continue to supply our customers and seek new opportunities for ourselves despite protectionism."