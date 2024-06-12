The 1000 Miglia 2024 is underway, with hundreds of crews - including 'ours' formed by Andrea Farina and Davide Cironi - ready to tackle the route from Brescia to Rome, to once again head towards the Lioness of Italy. Fascinating vintage cars will be joined this year by a very modern Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, but the news is not in its presence but in the absence of something fundamental.

The Trident's electric sports car will in fact run the 2024 1000 Miglia without a driver. It is in fact a prototype developed by the Milan Polytechnic and part of the 1000 MAD (1000 Miglia Autonomous Drive) project, inaugurated at the last edition with an MC20.

Alone, but not too much

Last year's experience allowed the development team to implement the "robo-driver" system, composed of hardware and software capable of driving the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore autonomously. However, the electronic brains will not be left alone as on board the Modenese convertible there will be a driver in the flesh, specifically Matteo Marzotto, who is a driver and member of the 1000 Miglia Board of Directors. His presence is necessary to comply with legal constraints as he is able to take control of the car if necessary.

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore that will race the 1000 Miglia 2024

A human backup will interface with artificial intelligence through an avatar developed by the design department of the Politecnico di Milano, displayed on a sheet of plexiglass. On the outside, on the other hand, there are numerous sensors, radar and lidar to scan the road, allowing the car to travel the 1,600 km or so in autonomy and safety, always respecting the highway code.

The project that sees the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore autonomously race the 2024 1000 Miglia is part of the MOST (National Centre for Sustainable Mobility), under the patronage of the Ministry of Infrastructure, and was developed in collaboration with Movyon, Cisco and Redfield, along with other technical suppliers.