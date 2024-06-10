A new competitor for the Tesla Model Y is on the way. From China comes the Xpeng G6, the electric SUV that echoes the minimalist philosophy and proportions of Elon Musk's creature.

Available with a powertrain of up to 476 PS, it will also arrive in Italy in the autumn and promises comprehensive equipment without sacrificing the practicality typical of a D-segment model.

Xpeng G6, the exterior

With a length of 4.75 metres, a width of 1.92 metres and a height of 1.65 metres, the G6 is reminiscent of the Model Y in its soft shapes and dimensions. Even on the Chinese SUV, in fact, the design is characterised by simple lines, with a clean front area dominated by the glossy black insert that houses the very slim LED headlights and the Xpeng logo in the centre.

Xpeng G6 (2024) Xpeng G6, the rear three-quarter

On the sides of the bumpers we find the main light clusters and air intakes, while the rear is quite dynamic, with the spoiler, horizontally developed headlights and the manufacturer's name clearly marked on the tailgate. From the side, one appreciates the muscular silhouette, with a high beltline that ties in well with the profile of the headlights and front wheel arches.

Xpeng G6, the interior

Minimalism is also the watchword for the G6's interior. The dashboard is characterised by simple yet striking geometric shapes. There are no physical controls, with all driving functions integrated into the 14.96-inch infotainment display, which is based on the latest version of the Xmart OS developed by Xpeng itself.

Xpeng G6, the plancia Xpeng G6, the boot

In front of the driver, meanwhile, is a 10.2-inch monitor for driving information. The interior is nicely finished, with leather and fabric lending a premium touch to the interior.

The luggage compartment is ample, with a minimum capacity of 571 litres, which can be increased to 1,374 litres by folding the rear seats.

Xpeng G6, batteries and engines

The G6 is based on the SEPA 2.0 platform with 800-volt architecture, the same used on the larger G9. This allows ultra-fast recharging up to 280 kW (215 kW on the base model), thanks to which the battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes.

In this regard, two battery packs are available: a 66 kWh LFP with a range of 270 miles in the WLTP cycle and an 87.5 kWh NCM (cobalt nickel-manganese oxide) with a range of 354 miles.

Xpeng G6 (2024)

Three engines are available, starting with the Standard Range and Long Range with rear-wheel drive. Both deliver 440 Nm, with the former unloading 258 PS and the latter 286 PS to the ground. The top of the range is the AWD Performance, with twin electric motors, all-wheel drive, 476 PS and 660 Nm. Here the 0-62 mph sprint is 4.1 seconds.

Xpeng G6, prices

Prices for the various versions of the G6 have yet to be announced, although Xpeng says the base Standard Range model will be available for purchase with government incentives. Reasonably, therefore, the base price will be around €42,000 (approx. £36,000).

However, the manufacturer has announced the standard equipment of the electric SUV, which will include, among other things, 20-inch alloy wheels on Michelin tyres, a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable and heated seats (the front ones are also ventilated), a heated steering wheel, two 50W wireless charging stations for smartphones, a 960W sound system with 18 speakers, and compatibility with the Vehicle-To-Load system.

Available options include an electrically operated trailer hitch and paint finishes of Graphite Grey, Midnight Black, Silver Frost and Fiery Orange. As standard, the G6 comes in Arctic White.