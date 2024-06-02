  • Length: 4,500 mm
The Chery Group has Europe in its sights - like many other Chinese manufacturers - and is preparing to land several models. Among the first to arrive is the Jaecoo 7, a compact SUV powered by a 186 PS 1.6 turbo petrol engine. Similar in some points to the Range Rover Evoque - take a look at the rear, for example - it has a classic layout with fairly squared-off lines.

Jaecoo 7, the dimensions

The Jaecoo 7 is 4.5 metres (4,500 mm) long, 1.86 metres (1,865 mm) wide and 1.68 metres (1,680 mm) high, with a wheelbase - the distance between the front and rear wheel centres - of 2.65 metres (2,650 mm). 

Jaecoo 7, roominess and luggage compartment

The generous but not excessive exterior dimensions of the Jaecoo 7 give rise to a boot that offers between 424 and 1,335 litres, not record values for the category.

As for the interior, the décor picks up on current trends, with digital instrumentation displayed on a monitor that seems to rest on the steering column, flanked by the central 14.8-inch screen for the infotainment system, managed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor and command centre for practically every function of the Jaecoo 7, including climate control. Underneath is a dual plate for wireless smartphone charging.

Space is good, with room for those in the back even if they are particularly tall. Translated: it is difficult for the roof and front seats to touch.

Speaking of engines, as mentioned, the Jaecoo 7 is only available for now with a 186 PS 1.6 turbo petrol, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. A plug-in with all-wheel drive will come later.

Jaecoo 7, competitors with similar dimensions

Among compact SUVs, we find various rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Opel-Vauxhall Grandland, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Lynk&Co. 01, Peugeot 3008 and Kia Sportage, all of which are also available with electrified powertrains.

Model Length Luggage compartment
Citroen C5 Aircross 4.5 metres 580 litres
Hyundai Tucson 4.5 metres 598 litres
Kia Sportage 4.51 metres 591 litres
Lynk&Co. 01 4.54 metres 466 litres
Peugeot 3008 4.54 metres 520 litres
Toyota Corolla Cross 4.46 metres 433 litres
Volkswagen Tiguan 4.53 metres 550 litres

