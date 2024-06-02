- Length: 4,500 mm
- Width: 1,865 mm
- Height: 1,680 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
- Luggage compartment: 434/1,335 litres
The Chery Group has Europe in its sights - like many other Chinese manufacturers - and is preparing to land several models. Among the first to arrive is the Jaecoo 7, a compact SUV powered by a 186 PS 1.6 turbo petrol engine. Similar in some points to the Range Rover Evoque - take a look at the rear, for example - it has a classic layout with fairly squared-off lines.
Jaecoo 7, the dimensions
The Jaecoo 7 is 4.5 metres (4,500 mm) long, 1.86 metres (1,865 mm) wide and 1.68 metres (1,680 mm) high, with a wheelbase - the distance between the front and rear wheel centres - of 2.65 metres (2,650 mm).
Jaecoo 7
Jaecoo 7, roominess and luggage compartment
The generous but not excessive exterior dimensions of the Jaecoo 7 give rise to a boot that offers between 424 and 1,335 litres, not record values for the category.
As for the interior, the décor picks up on current trends, with digital instrumentation displayed on a monitor that seems to rest on the steering column, flanked by the central 14.8-inch screen for the infotainment system, managed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor and command centre for practically every function of the Jaecoo 7, including climate control. Underneath is a dual plate for wireless smartphone charging.
Jaecoo 7, the interior
Space is good, with room for those in the back even if they are particularly tall. Translated: it is difficult for the roof and front seats to touch.
Speaking of engines, as mentioned, the Jaecoo 7 is only available for now with a 186 PS 1.6 turbo petrol, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. A plug-in with all-wheel drive will come later.
Jaecoo 7, competitors with similar dimensions
Among compact SUVs, we find various rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Opel-Vauxhall Grandland, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Lynk&Co. 01, Peugeot 3008 and Kia Sportage, all of which are also available with electrified powertrains.
|Model
|Length
|Luggage compartment
|Citroen C5 Aircross
|4.5 metres
|580 litres
|Hyundai Tucson
|4.5 metres
|598 litres
|Kia Sportage
|4.51 metres
|591 litres
|Lynk&Co. 01
|4.54 metres
|466 litres
|Peugeot 3008
|4.54 metres
|520 litres
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4.46 metres
|433 litres
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|4.53 metres
|550 litres