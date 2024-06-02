Length : 4,500 mm

The Chery Group has Europe in its sights - like many other Chinese manufacturers - and is preparing to land several models. Among the first to arrive is the Jaecoo 7, a compact SUV powered by a 186 PS 1.6 turbo petrol engine. Similar in some points to the Range Rover Evoque - take a look at the rear, for example - it has a classic layout with fairly squared-off lines.

Jaecoo 7, the dimensions

The Jaecoo 7 is 4.5 metres (4,500 mm) long, 1.86 metres (1,865 mm) wide and 1.68 metres (1,680 mm) high, with a wheelbase - the distance between the front and rear wheel centres - of 2.65 metres (2,650 mm).

Jaecoo 7, roominess and luggage compartment

The generous but not excessive exterior dimensions of the Jaecoo 7 give rise to a boot that offers between 424 and 1,335 litres, not record values for the category.

As for the interior, the décor picks up on current trends, with digital instrumentation displayed on a monitor that seems to rest on the steering column, flanked by the central 14.8-inch screen for the infotainment system, managed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor and command centre for practically every function of the Jaecoo 7, including climate control. Underneath is a dual plate for wireless smartphone charging.

Jaecoo 7, the interior

Space is good, with room for those in the back even if they are particularly tall. Translated: it is difficult for the roof and front seats to touch.

Speaking of engines, as mentioned, the Jaecoo 7 is only available for now with a 186 PS 1.6 turbo petrol, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. A plug-in with all-wheel drive will come later.

Jaecoo 7, competitors with similar dimensions

Among compact SUVs, we find various rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Opel-Vauxhall Grandland, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Lynk&Co. 01, Peugeot 3008 and Kia Sportage, all of which are also available with electrified powertrains.