The Dacia Spring has become much more interesting after its restyling. Its design now has more packaging, while the interior has taken a big leap forward. To round off the package, the equipment has been reinforced, especially in terms of safety.

At 3.7 metres long, the small electric city car has few rivals. One of them could be the Fiat 500e, but it has a more luxurious approach. The Citroën ë-C3 is capable of challenging it in terms of price, even though it is in a higher segment. We will therefore have to wait for the BYD Seagull and MG2.

The Dacia Spring range always uses a 26.8 kWh battery, which gives it a range of 140 miles according to the WLTP cycle (190 miles in urban use). It takes 8.5 hours to charge at 3.7 kW, 4.9 hours at 7.4 kW and 56 minutes to reach 80% in direct current (at 30 kW).

The entry-level version delivers 33 kW (45 PS), accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 19.1 seconds and reaches 78 mph. For on-road use, the 48 kW (65 PS) version is much more desirable: acceleration improves significantly to 13.7 seconds.

New Cargo commercial version

Users who use the vehicle for business purposes are also in for a treat. The brand has unveiled a Cargo version in Europe, with a limited interior for two occupants and an overhead luggage compartment separated by a safety grille.

Gallery: Dacia Spring Cargo 2024

8 Photos

Intended for demanding use, the new Dacia Spring Cargo Electric 2025 sports a simple white colour scheme, 14-inch hubcaps and black door mirrors and door handles. The cabin is distinguished by the absence of a rear bench seat and the separating grille.

Standard equipment is not bad. It comes with six airbags, air conditioning, lane assist, rear camera, central locking, cruise control with limiter, fatigue detection, power steering, electric windows and automatic emergency braking.

Customers will also not miss other features such as 7-inch instrumentation, USB-C ports, traffic sign recognition, lighting and parking sensors, 10-inch touchscreen multimedia system and Denim fabric upholstery.

The new Dacia Spring Cargo 2025 is already on order in several European countries. For example, this commercial version is available to the Italian public in both power levels; prices start at €18,900 (with 45 PS) and go up to €19,900 (in the 65 PS variant).