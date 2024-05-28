The BMW M3 is rightly regarded as one of the most desirable sports models in the mid-size class. The Touring estate model in particular has struck a chord with many fans since its launch, XXL kidney grille or not. The M3 has also benefited from the controversy surrounding the Mercedes-AMG C 63, and BMW has now given its successful model a gentle but thoroughly accurate refresh alongside the normal 3 Series.

Engine

With an M model, performance naturally always takes centre stage. BMW has upped the ante here with the M3, giving the all-wheel drive models an extra 20 PS. With 530 PS, there should be nothing left to be desired, although we can't imagine anyone complaining about a lack of power before. The rear-wheel drive version of the M3 Competition has to make do with "only" 510 PS.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M3 saloon and estate

5 Photos

While the new all-wheel-drive saloon accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, the corresponding Touring model takes only slightly longer at 3.6 seconds despite its higher kerb weight. When accelerating from a standstill to 124 mph, the increase in performance of the two all-wheel drive models is noticeable in an improvement of 0.5 seconds in each case. The saloon now completes this in 11.8 seconds, the Touring in 12.4 seconds.

Exterior

BMW has not made many changes to the design, the XL kidney grille remains. New are the redesigned headlights, which combine low beam and high beam in a single module. Two slightly arrow-shaped, vertical LED units serve as position and daytime running lights as well as indicators. Here is the previous M3 on the left and the revised model in direct comparison:

Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam are available as an optional extra, and their range of functions includes cornering and city lights. Blue inserts inside the headlights indicate the special lighting technology.

Interior

Subtle innovations also await in the interior. For example, the M3 driver turns a newly designed sports steering wheel, which has a flattened rim for the first time. An M Alcantara steering wheel in the same design and with the corresponding range of functions is also available as an option for the first time. A heating function is also offered as an optional extra for both steering wheel versions.

In addition to the footwells, the storage compartment in the front section of the centre console and the door openers, the standard ambient lighting now also includes contour lighting integrated into the panel of the central air vents. Various interior trims and a refined Sensatec surface on the dashboard round off the changes.

Infotainment

The latest generation of iDrive based on the BMW Operating System 8.5 is also being introduced in the new edition of the BMW M3 Saloon and BMW M3 Touring. The fully digital display network, which consists of a 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display, now also shows M-specific displays, among other things.

BMW M3 Limousine (2024)

With the high-resolution BMW Curved Display tilted towards the driver and the enhanced BMW Personal Assistant, the interaction between driver and vehicle is consistently designed for operation using touch functions and natural language.

This means that the further development in the field of digital operation is accompanied by a further reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit. Whether this is a step forward or a step backwards in terms of operation is for everyone to decide. But don't worry as the classic rotary/push button is (still) there!

Market launch and prices

The revised BMW M3 will only be available in the UK as the Competition model with M xDrive only. Production gets under way in July 2024 with first UK deliveries this summer. Prices start at £82,420 for the M3 Competition Saloon with M xDrive and £84,700 for the Touring. Order books are open now.