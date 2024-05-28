The Tesla Model 3 has undergone a number of improvements following its latest restyling. Among the exterior changes we can highlight the updated bumpers, headlights and lights, the range of colours and the catalogue of alloy wheels.

Inside, the American brand has opted for better materials and changed the centre console and door panels. However, as a point to be reviewed, the levers behind the steering wheel have been eliminated, although there is an ambient lighting system and an 8-inch rear screen.

In addition, there are optimised, ventilated seats and improvements in aerodynamics, soundproofing and suspension comfort. As if that weren't enough, the range has also been increased up to 421 miles, according to the WLTP cycle, in the best case scenario.

Pre-2023 Tesla Model 3 airbag locations, without knee airbags

As it also enjoys a very competitive price-performance ratio, the new Tesla Model 3 2024 remains a formidable rival to the BYD Seal, BMW i4, Hyundai IONIQ 6 or the Polestar 2.

To complete this set of qualities, the American brand has launched the new high-performance version. The new Tesla Model 3 Performance, with 460 PS and acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Despite being the sportiest variant in the range, it offers a remarkable range of 328 miles WLTP. With such a high performance, the brand has used special tuning, with adaptive suspension, forged wheels, specific brakes and exclusive tyres.

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 Facelift

7 Photos

But that's not the end of the Tesla Model 3 restyling news. After seeing the official information from the brand, we found some interesting safety equipment. Now, the saloon adds a central airbag to prevent contact between the front occupants in the event of a side impact.

As you can see in the image at the top of the page, in certain countries (not in Europe), it also includes knee airbags in the first row of seats. In addition to this device, there is an adaptive headlight upgrade.