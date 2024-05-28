The new BMW 5 Series Touring was unveiled to the world in February this year and is now set to hit the UK market. The Munich-based automaker has introduced four distinct trim levels for the luxury estate: Sport Edition, M Sport, M Sport Pro, and the top-of-the-line M60. Each variant brings its unique appeal to the segment, promising to attract a wide range of customers.
The UK, one of the most important markets for the 5er Touring, will be among the first to experience the all-electric i5 Touring models. The zero-emissions model is now available for order, with plug-in hybrid versions following later in the year. Priced starting at £59,455, deliveries to UK customers are now underway. Full pricing details are available in the table below.
|
Model
|
Max Power* (PS)
|
Peak
|
Acceleration*
|
Top Speed**
|
Electric Range*
|
CO2
|
Fuel Consumption Combined*
|
Electric Power Consumption*
|
OTR Price from
|
BMW i5 eDrive40
|
340
|
400
|
6.1
|
120
|
300 - 348
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
19.3 - 16.5
|
£69,945
|
BMW i5 M60
|
601
|
795
|
3.9
|
143
|
277 - 314
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
20.8 - 18.3
|
£99,995
|
BMW 530e
|
299
|
450
|
6.4
|
137
|
52 – 60
|
20 - 16
|
313.9-403
|
21.6-19.5
|
£59,455
Marking a significant milestone, the i5 Touring is the first all-electric premium model in its segment. It will initially be available in two versions. The i5 M60 xDrive Touring features an electric all-wheel drive powered by two integrated drive units on the front and rear axles, generating up to 601 PS. With M Launch Control or M Sport Boost activated, the system torque surges to 605 ft-lb, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds.
Gallery: BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec)
On the other hand, the i5 eDrive40 Touring places its electric motor on the rear axle, delivering a maximum output of 340 PS and a torque of up to 317 ft-lb with Sport Boost or Launch Control. This model accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.
Both versions boast a high-voltage battery with a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh, located in the underbody. The combination of efficient electric motors, adaptive recuperation, and advanced heat pump technology for heating and cooling enhances the long-distance capability. Measure by the WLTP test procedure, the i5 M60 xDrive Touring offers a range of 277 to 314 miles, while the i5 eDrive40 Touring provides an extended range of 300 to 348 miles.
Gallery: BMW 5 Series Touring (2024)
Source: BMW