The new BMW 5 Series Touring was unveiled to the world in February this year and is now set to hit the UK market. The Munich-based automaker has introduced four distinct trim levels for the luxury estate: Sport Edition, M Sport, M Sport Pro, and the top-of-the-line M60. Each variant brings its unique appeal to the segment, promising to attract a wide range of customers.

The UK, one of the most important markets for the 5er Touring, will be among the first to experience the all-electric i5 Touring models. The zero-emissions model is now available for order, with plug-in hybrid versions following later in the year. Priced starting at £59,455, deliveries to UK customers are now underway. Full pricing details are available in the table below.

Model Max Power* (PS) Peak

Torque* (Nm) Acceleration*

(0-62mph) (secs)*



Top Speed**

(mph) Electric Range*

(WLTP) (miles) CO 2

Emissions*

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption Combined*

(WLTP) (mpg) Electric Power Consumption*

(WLTP) (kWh/62 miles) OTR Price from BMW i5 eDrive40 340 400 6.1 120 300 - 348 N/A N/A 19.3 - 16.5 £69,945 BMW i5 M60 601 795 3.9 143 277 - 314 N/A N/A 20.8 - 18.3 £99,995 BMW 530e 299 450 6.4 137 52 – 60 20 - 16 313.9-403 21.6-19.5 £59,455

Marking a significant milestone, the i5 Touring is the first all-electric premium model in its segment. It will initially be available in two versions. The i5 M60 xDrive Touring features an electric all-wheel drive powered by two integrated drive units on the front and rear axles, generating up to 601 PS. With M Launch Control or M Sport Boost activated, the system torque surges to 605 ft-lb, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

On the other hand, the i5 eDrive40 Touring places its electric motor on the rear axle, delivering a maximum output of 340 PS and a torque of up to 317 ft-lb with Sport Boost or Launch Control. This model accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

Both versions boast a high-voltage battery with a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh, located in the underbody. The combination of efficient electric motors, adaptive recuperation, and advanced heat pump technology for heating and cooling enhances the long-distance capability. Measure by the WLTP test procedure, the i5 M60 xDrive Touring offers a range of 277 to 314 miles, while the i5 eDrive40 Touring provides an extended range of 300 to 348 miles.