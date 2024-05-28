The new BMW 5 Series Touring was unveiled to the world in February this year and is now set to hit the UK market. The Munich-based automaker has introduced four distinct trim levels for the luxury estate: Sport Edition, M Sport, M Sport Pro, and the top-of-the-line M60. Each variant brings its unique appeal to the segment, promising to attract a wide range of customers.

The UK, one of the most important markets for the 5er Touring, will be among the first to experience the all-electric i5 Touring models. The zero-emissions model is now available for order, with plug-in hybrid versions following later in the year. Priced starting at £59,455, deliveries to UK customers are now underway. Full pricing details are available in the table below.

Model

Max Power* (PS)

Peak
Torque*  (Nm)

Acceleration*
(0-62mph) (secs)*

Top Speed**
 (mph)

Electric Range*
 (WLTP) (miles)

CO2
Emissions*
(WLTP) (g/km)

Fuel Consumption Combined*
 (WLTP) (mpg)

Electric Power Consumption*
(WLTP) (kWh/62 miles)

OTR Price from

BMW i5 eDrive40

340

400

6.1

120

300 - 348

N/A

N/A

19.3 - 16.5

£69,945

BMW i5 M60

601

795

3.9

143

277 - 314

N/A

N/A

20.8 - 18.3

£99,995

BMW 530e

299

450

6.4

137

52 – 60

20 - 16

313.9-403

 21.6-19.5

£59,455

Marking a significant milestone, the i5 Touring is the first all-electric premium model in its segment. It will initially be available in two versions. The i5 M60 xDrive Touring features an electric all-wheel drive powered by two integrated drive units on the front and rear axles, generating up to 601 PS. With M Launch Control or M Sport Boost activated, the system torque surges to 605 ft-lb, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds. 

BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec)
11 Photos
BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec) BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec) BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec) BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec) BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec) BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec) BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (UK-spec)

On the other hand, the i5 eDrive40 Touring places its electric motor on the rear axle, delivering a maximum output of 340 PS and a torque of up to 317 ft-lb with Sport Boost or Launch Control. This model accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

Both versions boast a high-voltage battery with a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh, located in the underbody. The combination of efficient electric motors, adaptive recuperation, and advanced heat pump technology for heating and cooling enhances the long-distance capability. Measure by the WLTP test procedure, the i5 M60 xDrive Touring offers a range of 277 to 314 miles, while the i5 eDrive40 Touring provides an extended range of 300 to 348 miles.

Source: BMW