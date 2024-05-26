The Opel Zafira can be transformed into a motorhome with the Crosscamp specialists who have created two versions: the Crosscamp Urban Camper Lite, designed for short trips, and the Crosscamp Urban Camper Full, equipped with many permanent features to suit longer holidays.

Both variants, based on the Opel Zafira, are 4.95 metres long and have a sleeping capacity of four.

Crosscamp Urban Camper Lite

The Crosscamp Urban Camper Lite can transport up to seven people and as a motorhome offers four sleeping places. On board there is a pull-out gas cooker at the rear (which only needs to be folded down) and a compartment for a 1.8 kg gas cylinder. Next to the second sliding door on the driver's side is a pull-out container, which can also be fixed at the rear or completely removed from the vehicle when not in use. As an option, there is a 13-litre portable refrigerator that can be inserted between the front seats.

At night, the bench behind the front seats converts into a double bed (1.4 metres by 1.99 metres) and the upper floor can accommodate the other two people (1.2 metres by 2 metres). For night lighting, two gooseneck lights with USB socket for charging smartphones and other devices are optionally available.

Opel Zafira Crosscamp

Crosscamp Urban Camper Full

The Crosscamp Urban Camper Full with up to five seats has a kitchen block with an integrated sink with a capacity of 10 litres each for fresh and waste water. The two-burner gas cooker is fed by a 2.8 kg gas cylinder.

At night, the bench can be extended to provide two sleeping berths measuring 1.14 by 1.99 m, and a further two berths are available under the raised roof (1.2 m by 2 m). Standard stowage options include a storage cupboard, a storage net under the bed floor and a rear roof cupboard. Also on board are a multi-functional table and four 12-volt sockets (plus a further three 230-volt sockets).