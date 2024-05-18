Volvo's fourth electric SUV will be the EX60, which will arrive in 2025 and replace the Volvo XC60, Volvo's best-selling model worldwide with a 2023 volume of 228,646 units. The Volvo EX60 will compete not only with the Tesla Model Y, but also with the heir to the Mercedes EQC, the Audi Q6 e-tron, the next-generation BMW iX3 and the Genesis Electrified GV70.

New platform, new battery

To develop a new electric vehicle platform, Volvo Cars has obtained a €420 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), but we do not know whether this platform will be used as the basis for the EX60. The new Director of Product and Strategy at Volvo Cars, Erik Severinson, has said that the Volvo EX60 will be based on an evolution of the SPA 2 platform on which the EX90 is based.

However, unlike the EX90, the EX60 will have a structural battery pack, which will result in "better energy density" and, thanks to improved structural rigidity, "great manoeuvrability". According to the latest rumours, the EX60 could have a range of 400 miles.

The EX60 could also be equipped with an 800-volt battery, double the voltage of the EX90's battery, which would mean faster recharging and smoother performance. In addition, Volvo is planning a megamoulded aluminium floor at the rear of this model to save 15-20% weight compared to a conventional moulded floor.

Level 3 autonomous driving

While waiting for official confirmation, it's worth mentioning that, according to other rumours, the new SUV will be equipped with LIDAR sensors supplied by Luminar and advanced autonomous driving software from NVIDIA.

The EX60's technologies could also include Highway Pilot, the Level 3 autonomous driving system that will be available in countries where the driver is legally allowed to let go of the steering wheel and look away from the road.