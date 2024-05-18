InfluenceMap, a company specialising in analysing the environmental impact of companies, has just published a report in which it ranks the most 'polluting' car manufacturers. The research is based on an analysis of current data, as well as industrial plans and initiatives that should be put in place in the near future to reduce CO2 emissions.

The last place in the ranking goes to Toyota. The Japanese manufacturer obtained the worst score for climate lobbying and the third worst score for its plan to produce electric cars by 2030.

A more active commitment from everyone

The lobbying score is awarded according to precise criteria. InfluenceMap assesses how active a carmaker is in directly promoting environmental initiatives and how many associations it belongs to in the fight against climate change.

For this parameter, InfluenceMap awards a grade from A to D, and Toyota was ranked precisely with a D. But it is not the only manufacturer to be considered inactive in this respect. Most manufacturers did no better, and even Tesla, which unlike Toyota came out on top, received a poor grade because of the few green initiatives it is putting in place.

The Toyota bZ4X platform

Assessment of future plans

In terms of production plans, InfluenceMap rated the strategies of only three of the 15 automotive groups analysed as satisfactory. The analysis was based on the effectiveness of the various plans in achieving the targets set by the International Energy Agency, which wants at least 66% of sales to be electric cars by 2030.

Percentage of electric cars sold by different manufacturers in 2030

Current forecasts, given the pace of growth, do not go beyond a more moderate 53%. In this respect, the lowest-rated brands are Honda and Suzuki, which rank behind Toyota. Tesla, which is the only manufacturer among those analysed to have 100% electric sales in 2030, has benefited from an all-battery range to take the top spot.

The ranking :