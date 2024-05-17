The Grenadier from Ineos is a robust, reliable 4X4 with few electronics and plenty of mechanics. In short, it is one of the last hardcore off-road vehicles. To celebrate the centenary of Belstaff (British clothing brand) and its collaboration with Ineos, a special edition has been created: the Grenadier 1924.

The new off-roader will be available worldwide from 26 June, but only in 1,924 examples, each bearing a unique limited edition number and the Belstaff centenary badge. The price has not yet been announced.

An exclusive 4x4 in terms of colours and upholstery

Since its launch, the Grenadier has collaborated with the Belstaff brand, offering two sets of features based on the iconic Belstaff jackets: Trialmaster and Fieldmaster. The Grenadier 1924 is based on the flagship Fieldmaster pack and is recognisable on the outside by the contrasting Magic Mushroom and Inky Black colours, exclusive two-tone 17-inch diamond-cut gloss black alloy wheels and black chrome grille surround with dark grey skid plates to the front and rear.

Each Ineos Grenadier 1924 comes with a numbered plate. Ineos Grenadier 1924

Inside, every Grenadier 1924 features a dark green finish on the dashboard, centre console, overhead console, switchgear and door panels, as well as black leather upholstery on the steering wheel, handbrake handle and passenger handle.

Ineos Grenadier 1924, interior

A stunning debut

The Grenadier 1924 will be presented to the public for the first time at a centenary event from 24 to 28 May in Stoke-on-Trent, the UK city where Belstaff was born, which will be exhibiting rare items from around the world. The weekend will also include lectures, screenings and workshops and will be open to the public as well as distinguished guests, collectors and members of the Belstaff community.

The 1924 Grenadier will be available to order from ineosgrenadier.com and all authorised Ineos retailers from 26th June, at a price to be announced. Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, said: