The Continental GT made its debut in 2002, ushering in the new Bentley era under Volkswagen's direction. The car was to revolutionise the business, increase sales tenfold and redefine Bentley in the context of the modern age. The R Type Continental from 1952 served as the design inspiration and performance model for the Continental GT.

The effect of the Continental GT was dramatic - within four years, Bentley's annual sales climbed from around 1,000 to over 10,000 vehicles. A second-generation Continental GT was unveiled in Paris in 2010 - deliveries began in early 2011. The second generation was launched with a W12 engine, but this was supplemented by a new 4.0-litre V8 variant in 2012. The third generation followed in 2018, sharing a new platform with the Porsche Panamera.

Bentley Continental GT (2024) Teaser

And since the aforementioned Panamera was recently relaunched, it is now the turn of its British brother from Bentley. The first images are now available, although the vehicle is still camouflaged. The new fourth-generation Continental GT is due to be unveiled in June and is the first vehicle with Bentley's new "Ultra Performance Hybrid" powertrain.

This means an output of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque - combined with a purely electric range of 50 miles and a CO2 value (WLPT) of less than 50 g/km. What Bentley is not saying, but is very likely, is that it is the V8 PHEV from the new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which has an output of 680 PS.

The new Conti GT will not only be (according to the manufacturer) the most powerful and dynamic road car in Bentley's 105-year history, but also the most sustainable - without sacrificing the handcrafted luxury and exceptional materials that characterise Bentley's cars.

In the first short teaser, the brand promises "the latest chassis technologies, including active four-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, electronic limited slip differential, 48-volt active roll stabilisation and new advanced twin-valve shock absorbers", as well as a revised design.