Kia marked a significant milestone this April by selling its 1.5 millionth vehicle in the United Kingdom, amidst a record-breaking month for the brand. The landmark vehicle, an EV6 GT-Line S in Yacht Blue, was sold at 9:35 am on Tuesday, April 16 at Norton Way GWR Kia in Brentford, London.

This milestone comes 33 years after Kia's UK debut with the Pride. Reflecting the firm’s rapid growth, the first 500,000th sale was achieved in June 2013, 22 years after the brand launched in Britain. The 1 millionth car was sold just six years later in January 2019.

“This landmark achievement has been reached in record time and in yet another record-breaking month of sales, amplifying our continued success. This has in no small way been thanks to the continued efforts of our dealer partners and our multi award-winning electrified product line-up,” Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK, commented.

April proved to be a record month for Kia, with sales totalling 8,044 and capturing a 6 per cent market share. This achievement positioned Kia as the fifth best-selling brand for the month and fourth for the year. The company continued to perform well across various segments with best-sellers including the Sportage, which was the UK’s sixth best-selling car for April.

The Picanto, on the other hand, was the best-selling A-segment car in Britain for April with 1,148 units delivered. The firm’s smallest and most affordable model also holds the crown for 2024 so far with 4,196 deliveries to customers.

Kia made its UK debut in 1991, introducing the Pride, a compact car that marked the beginning of the brand's journey in the British automotive market. Initially met with modest expectations, the marque quickly established itself as a reliable and affordable option for UK consumers. The Pride's success paved the way for Kia's expansion and evolution.