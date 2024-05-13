Skoda has launched the revamped Octavia lineup in the United Kingdom, offering a plethora of options to suit diverse tastes and preferences. With four trim levels to choose from - SE Technology, SE L, SportLine, and vRS - customers are spoiled for choice. The latest models are available in both hatchback and estate configurations, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Leading the charge is the Octavia First Edition, a limited-time offering set to make its debut in the UK this June. From full matrix headlights to adaptive cruise control, this is a well-equipped model that will be sold for a limited period of time.

Gallery: Skoda Octavia facelift (UK-spec)

6 Photos

Kicking off the standard range is the SE Technology, positioned as the entry-level option. Packed with a host of features including 16-inch Matar Aero alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a 13-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation, even the base variant has plenty of features This grade also boasts Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit digital instruments.

Hatch SE Technology Engine OTR 1.5 TSI 116 PS manual £26,775 1.5 TSI e-TEC 116 PS DSG £28,815 2.0 TDI 116 PS £29,320 2.0 TDI 150 PS DSG £31,720

Estate SE Technology Engine OTR 1.5 TSI 116 PS manual £27,755 1.5 TSI e-TEC 116 PS DSG £29,795 2.0 TDI 116 PS £30,300 2.0 TDI 150 PS DSG £32,700

Moving up the ladder, the SE L variant builds upon this solid foundation, offering enhancements such as larger 17-inch alloy wheels and premium interior touches like microsuede and artificial leather upholstery. Advanced driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control and lane assist further elevate the driving experience.

Hatch SE L Engine OTR 1.5 TSI 150 PS manual £31,250 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150PS DSG £33,290 2.0 TDI 116 PS £32,370 2.0 TDI 150 PS DSG £34,770

Estate SE L Engine OTR 1.5 TSI 150 PS manual £32,480 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150PS DSG £34,520 2.0 TDI 116 PS £33,600 2.0 TDI 150 PS DSG £36,000

For those with a penchant for performance, the SportLine trim makes a return, exuding a sporty flair both inside and out. With its distinctive design elements, including sports seats and gloss black styling, the Octavia SportLine not only commands attention on the road but also offers enhanced driving dynamics.

Hatch SportLine Engine OTR 1.5 TSI 150 PS manual £32,255 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150 PS DSG £34,295

Estate SportLine Engine OTR 1.5 TSI 150 PS manual £33,285 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150 PS DSG £35,325

At the top of the range sits the vRS, a performance powerhouse boasting 19-inch alloy wheels and features like full LED matrix headlights. It’s the most powerful model of the range with 265 PS and performance-oriented suspension and brakes upgrades.