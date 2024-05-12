Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system is about to be updated. Version 12.4, in fact, is expected to debut in the coming days and bring an important new feature: the removal of the visual and audible alert to the driver when he or she does not apply sufficient force on the steering wheel while driving.

Increasingly autonomous

Tesla's FSD system is one of the most comprehensive currently on the market. It allows the car to drive autonomously on many roads, relegating the driver to the sole task of 'surveillance'.

Despite the system's advanced autonomy, one of the features that has never fully convinced users around the world over the years is the fact that, in each case, the system requires the driver to apply a certain amount of force on the steering wheel during longer curves and straights, which is necessary to signal to the car that one is present and vigilant on the road, but also somewhat 'invasive' during longer journeys.

After several tests and taking on board the advice of users, however, it would appear that Tesla is now ready to remove this driver alert, using instead of the force applied to check alertness an internal camera, capable of constantly monitoring that the driver's eyes are actually on the road.

This was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a post on X:

Our advice, however, remains to always be extremely careful when driving.

According to Elon Musk in another social post, the removal of the dashboard warning will not be the only change to the FSD.

Together with this, the system will now be able to accelerate and brake less abruptly, ensuring a more comfortable ride than before - a change also requested, according to the CEO, by millions of users worldwide.