Almost four years after its debut, the Land Rover Defender is getting a facelift with the 2024 model year, dedicated to the whole family and focusing primarily on equipment and layout, also affecting engines.

All of the new features are now available to order on the official Land Rover website and from dealers.

The new models

It all starts with the new Land Rover Defender 110 Sedona edition, featuring Sedona red bodywork and contrasting black elements. Set on large 22-inch alloy wheels, it takes its name from a city in Arizona famous for its red rock landscapes, the contours of which are echoed in a special decal on the bonnet. Based on the X-Dynamic HSE version, the Defender 110 Sedona features leather seats and numerous interior details. The Land Rover Defender 110 Sedona with 300 PS petrol plug-in electric hybrid engine is priced at £86,600 and will only be available for one year.

Land Rover Defender 110 Sedona Land Rover Defender 110 Sedona

The Land Rover Defender 130, the longest in the range, is equipped with the Captain Chairs pack, comprising new individual ventilated seats (hot and cold) for the second row, forming a small central aisle that facilitates access to the third row of seats.

Finally, the new Signature Interior pack makes its appearance, and includes a number of improvements to the seats: those in the first row have 14-way power adjustment, heating, air conditioning and new headrests, as do those in the second row (which don't need a lot of power adjustment). In the third row, however, the bench seat is heated. The pack also includes new interior trim materials.

Land Rover Defender 110 2024, pack Fauteuils Capitaine Land Rover Defender 2024, les internautes

New packs

The various trim levels : S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE, X and V8 will be complemented by new packs dedicated to different aspects of the Land Rover Defender, from driving (with the possibility of having, for example, active electronic differential, off-road tyres, Terrain Response 2, electronic air suspension, etc.) to the interior, with different materials and systems to enhance comfort.

More powerful

Last but not least, the engines of the Land Rover Defender 2024 are new. The P425 and P300e PHEV engines (Euro 6e approved) replace the P400 and P400e engines. The first is the 425 PS 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 5.8 seconds and reaching 119 mph, while the second is a petrol plugin electric hybrid unit based on the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a total output of 300 PS, a top speed of 119 mph and a 0 to 62 mph time of 7.6 seconds.

Land Rover Defender 2024

All this while awaiting the debut, scheduled for 3 July, of the Land Rover Defender Octa, the most extreme version of the British off-roader.