The farewell tour for the W12 continues. One of its last appearances will be in Batur. The name comes from a crater lake in Kintamani, Bali. The feast for the eyes that you see here is basically the open-top version of the Batur Coupé, which was shown to us back in 2022. However, the convertible is a little more exclusive. There were 18 examples of the Batur with a fixed roof; here, only 16 people with a stable bank balance are made happy.

Although it is still not the final Bentley with the 6.0-litre biturbo, the Batur Convertible is one of the very last models to carry the twelve-cylinder engine under the bonnet. And, as with the Batur Coupé, it is the most powerful version to date - with 750 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The now legendary power unit will be finally buried sometime next summer.

The venerable TSI has only been in use at Bentley for more than 20 years. During this time, almost 40 per cent more power has been developed into it and at the same time its fuel consumption has been reduced by 25 per cent. Its opulent power is transmitted to all four wheels by an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic is used in the Batur, including the huge tailpipe trims from the 3D printer.

All official pictures show the Batur Convertible with the roof open, but we know that it is a soft top hiding behind the seats. At the touch of a button, the top opens and closes within 19 seconds. The whole thing works at speeds of up to 30 mph. The luxury car manufacturer from Crewe promises endless personalisation options, as virtually every inch of the car can be customised.

Bentley only offers the car as a two-seater, while the open-top Continental GT can also accommodate four passengers (if necessary). Unlike the coupé with its active rear spoiler, the new derivative with unlimited headroom comes with a small spoiler lip at the rear. There are also newly designed 22-inch wheels and a cover for the folding roof when it is open.

The prototype #0 shown here wears a pretty orange "Vermillion Gloss Satin" with shiny carbon fibre accents. Inside, we see rose gold inlays to match the iPhone of one or two Batur customers.

The luxurious interior with its multitude of conventional buttons, the rotating panel for navigation or traditional round instruments and the analogue clock is very reminiscent of the Conti GT Convertible.



Bentley has not yet commented on the price of the open-air Batur. However, it is likely to be at least £1.7 million that was asked for the sold-out coupé, not an insignificant premium compared to its own base model. The open-top Conti GT Speed starts at a good £300,000.

Although the W12 will soon be history and the glorious V10 of the Audi R8/Lamborghini Huracán is also coming to an end, there are still big engines in the VW Group. The Lamborghini Revuelto with its V12 will be with us for some time to come and Bugatti will soon be presenting a new V16 hypercar as the successor to the Chiron.