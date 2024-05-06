Length: 4.410 metres

Width: 1.790 metres

Height: 1.570 metres

Wheelbase: 2.630 metres

Luggage compartment: 492/1,582 litres

Compact SUVs are among the market leaders. They are the right size, neither too big nor too small, with a sufficiently spacious interior and the right amount of technology. This is the segment into which the Renault Symbioz fits, the newcomer from the French manufacturer, which sits between the Captur and the Arkana.

A middle ground that now comes with a single electrified engine, another choice increasingly favoured by motorists, to take on the real bestsellers of many brands.

Renault Symbioz, dimensions

The new Renault Symbioz is 4.41 metres long (4,410 mm), 1.79 metres wide (1,790 mm), 1.57 metres high (1,570 mm) and has a wheelbase, the distance between the centres of the front and rear wheels, of 2.63 metres (2,630 mm). This puts us in the same segment as models such as the Nissan Qashqai, the new Mini Countryman and the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Renault Symbioz, front 3/4 Renault Symbioz, rear view

Renault Symbioz, roominess and luggage space

On the outside, the Renault Symbioz doesn't exaggerate its dimensions, but inside, it impresses with the space it offers passengers and luggage. The trick lies in the modularity made possible by the 16 cm-sliding rear bench seat, offering more legroom and more volume in the luggage compartment, which increases from a minimum of 492 litres to a maximum of 624 litres depending on the position of the seat and backrest. When folded down, with a 40:20:40 layout, this gives a total of 1,582 litres.

The cabin has also been designed to better accommodate objects, thanks to various compartments placed here and there, with a total capacity of 24.7 litres.

Renault Symbioz, inside Renault Symbioz, the boot

At the rear, you'll be comfortable, the seat is particularly high but doesn't force you to travel with your legs particularly bent. In the centre are the air conditioning vents, a 12V socket and two USB type C sockets.

When it goes on sale, the Renault Symbioz will be available with a single full hybrid powertrain comprising two electric motors and a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine, giving a total output of 145 PS. This is the same powertrain adopted by the Captur, among others.

Renault Symbioz, competitors with similar dimensions

As mentioned, the Renault Symbioz is positioned in the C segment, which is occupied by the Mini Countryman, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Yaris Cross, Dacia Duster, Jeep Compass, Opel-Vauxhall Grandland and Skoda Karoq.