Renault has just added a new model to its lineup in the United Kingdom, introducing the Symbioz, a crossover poised between the Captur and Austral. This stylish vehicle marks Renault’s robust entry into the C-segment and is now available for order in Britain with a starting price of £29,295 OTR. Prospective customers won’t have to wait long, as the first customer deliveries are set for September 2024.

Comparing this price to other Renault crossovers, the Symbioz is £1,900 more expensive than the similarly sized Arkana in base trim. The Austral is positioned more upmarket with higher standard equipment and a starting price of £38,695 OTR. Full Symbioz pricing is available below.

Model BIK (2024/2025) Basic price VAT 20% Total retail price VED Year 1 Delivery charge FRF OTR Price techno E-Tech 26% £23,629.17 £4,725.83 £28,355 £185 £700 £55 £29,295 techno esprit

Alpine E-Tech 26% £25,295.83 £5,059.17 £30,355 £185 £700 £55 £31,295 iconic esprit

Alpine E-Tech 26% £26,962.50 £5,392.50 £32,355 £185 £700 £55 £33,295

The new addition to the French brand’s crossover family comes equipped with some of the latest in Renault’s innovations. At the heart of its high-tech features is the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in. Adding to its allure is the Solarbay tinted glass roof.

The vehicle offers an impressive 624 litres of boot space. The rear seat, which slides by 16 cm, can be fully folded to create a flat floor, allowing the interior to adapt effortlessly to varying needs.

Gallery: Renault Symbioz (2024)

59 Photos

Currently, the Symbioz is powered by the E-Tech 145 hybrid drive. This innovative system combines two electric motors—a 49-PS motor and a 24-PS high-voltage starter generator—with a 94-PS 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. This ensemble is paired with an intelligent, clutchless multi-mode gearbox and a 1.2 kWh battery, delivering a combined power output of 145 PS.

This powertrain features a multi-mode transmission with two gears for the electric drive and four for the combustion engine, allowing for a total of 14 gear and drive combinations. This ensures smooth, automatic gear changes and optimal performance across various driving conditions.

Purely petrol engines are expected to join the lineup soon. However, a diesel variant is unlikely to make an appearance.