In a bid to cater to the demands of professional users, Ineos has rolled out the Grenadier Commercial, a bespoke iteration of its 4X4 vehicle, exclusively in the UK. This tailored version not only enables owners to reclaim VAT but also offers reduced Benefit in Kind (BIK) tax rates.

The Grenadier Commercial has been designed to replace the existing two-seat Utility Wagon and features a suite of solutions tailored for commercial utility. Among its highlights is a spacious, full-length flat floor equipped with a sturdy floor-to-roof cargo barrier positioned behind the two front seats. Notably, the vehicle can effortlessly accommodate a standard 1,200 mm x 800 mm Euro pallet. Moreover, the LCV flaunts a braked 3.5-tonne towing capacity, over 2,000 litres of generous load space, and 5.5 tonnes of winching power, ideal for self-recovery or assisting other vehicles.

Gallery: Ineos Grenadier Commercial

3 Photos

“Customers in the UK have been asking for this addition to our model line-up since we launched in 2022, so we’re pleased to make this available so quickly. The versatility of the Grenadier platform allows this level of modification without any compromise to the driving dynamics or off-road capabilities,” George Ratcliffe, commercial director at Ineos, commented.

Potential customers will probably be happy to hear the Grenadier Commercial qualifies for VAT exemption. The modifications include the replacement of the rear passenger windows with aluminium panels, blacked-out glazing on the 30:70 split rear doors, and permanently disabled chassis mounting points, effectively preventing the addition of a second row of seats.

At the heart of the Grenadier continues to lie a full box-section ladder frame chassis, fortified with heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. Powering this rugged vehicle is a BMW 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder gasoline or diesel engine, further calibrated in this new application.

Production of the Grenadier Commercial will take place in Hambach, France, at the manufacturing facility Ineos acquired from Mercedes-Benz in January 2021. Furthermore, conversion operations will be carried out in the UK by EDC Limited, a Pontypool-based engineering specialist. Interested buyers can already put an order for the commercial vehicle with prices starting at £51,931, excluding VAT and OTR.