The Batmobile is known to (almost) everyone. It is black as night, sometimes with excessively long bonnets, others with tank-like bodies, others based on vintage muscle cars. But which cars does Batman drive when he steps out of the masked vigilante's shoes and into those of Bruce Wayne, his alter ego?

Between comics and films we have seen it all. Now it is Automobili Pininfarina's turn. Thanks to an agreement with Warner Bros, the production company that owns the rights to Batman, it has launched two cars dedicated to Bruce Wayne, based on the Battista and B95 hypercars. And these are not simple concepts as both can be purchased. All you have to do is join the select list of customers and get ready to write six-figure cheques.

Black and silent

Both the Baptist and the B95 are available in two different versions: Gotham (after Bruce Wayne's hometown) and Dark Knight. Naturally, both wear black - it couldn't be otherwise - with exclusive, dedicated details.

The Pininfarina Battista and B95 Gotham feature polished finishes in Argento Vittorio and the anodised, backlit aluminium 'F' logo. The wheels are 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear, with slight differences between the two models. The interior is dominated by brown leather with special stitching.

Pininfarina Battista Gotham Pininfarina B95 Gotham

The Dark Knight versions, on the other hand, have bodywork in glossy Deep Black paint and stand on polished ceramic wheels while the interior is upholstered in black Alcantara and leather, with contrasting black and gold stitching.

Speaking of the interior: the technology is that of the standard versions, enhanced by the voice assistant that reproduces the voice of Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's inseparable butler.

Mechanics and performance are unchanged: 1,900 PS, 2,300 Nm of torque, 120 kWh battery, 0-100 in less than 2 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.

Pininfarina Battista Dark Knight Pininfarina B95 Dark Knight

The price of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista is $3.4 million (approx. £2.7 million) for the Battista and $4.9 million (£3.9 million) for the B95 Hyper Barchetta.