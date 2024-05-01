A Lamborghini Urus costs at least £185,000 off the shelf. Even if it is by definition an SUV, i.e. halfway off-road capable, hardly anyone is likely to think of tackling large desert expeditions with the Lambo. But then there are people like Connor from America. He took a life crisis as an opportunity to realise his personal dream of freedom.

"Swimming against the tide" is a phrase often used when someone does something even halfway abnormal. In Connor's case, however, it is 100 per cent true, because what the American has done with his Lamborghini Urus leaves you speechless.

In the midst of a deep life crisis, Connor decided to realise his dream of adventure and discovery in the most unconventional way possible. The choice of vehicle alone speaks volumes where others would have chosen a Land Rover or perhaps a G-Class, Connor went for a Lamborghini Urus, a vehicle normally associated with luxury and speed, but not with expeditions to remote areas.

The next stage of this extraordinary journey took Connor to delta4x4, a company dedicated to realising crazy ideas. Together with the delta4x4 team, the Urus was converted into a true expedition vehicle, with special modifications such as 22-inch classic B off-road wheels, thick off-road tyres and powerful headlights from PIAA Japan to help Connor reach even the most remote places in the world.

As the Urus comes from the factory with amazing off-road capabilities not expected from this car, Connor should have almost no limits.

This example shows once again that if you really want something, you just have to do it. A well-filled bank account and plenty of time are of course very helpful. Otherwise, a Dacia Duster will do just as well.