The Cupra Leon changes face. Both the compact version and the Sportstourer receive a number of important new features with the 2024 restyling, mainly concerning aesthetics but not only.

The Leon becomes even sportier, with a 2.0-litre TSI boosted to 333 PS and the debut of the Torque Splitter, already seen on the Formentor VZ5 and Audi RS 3.

Cupra Leon restyling, the exterior

The Leon 2024 features a series of updates starting with the exterior, which has been revised especially in certain styling details. Debuting on the Cupra are new matrix LED headlights with triangular elements recalling the look first seen on the Tavascan. In addition, Cupra has revised the air intake and grille area, giving the front end an even more aggressive look.

The selection of alloy wheels has been expanded, with eight design and size options from 18 to 19-inch. At the rear, a central LED bar illuminates the Cupra logo, while the light clusters retain their characteristic triangular motif.

In terms of body colours, there are nine available to choose from: Century Bronze Matt, Eceladus Grey Matt, Fiord Blue, Midnight Black, Glacial White, Magnetic Tech, Graphene Grey, Taiga Grey and Magnetic Tech Matt.

Cupra Leon restyling, the interior

Inside the Leon, there are no major new features for the upholstery, which remains as good as ever and also features materials such as 73 per cent recycled vegan microfibre. New features include the option to equip VZ versions with CUPBucket seats, the same as the Formentor VZ5, as well as black inserts on the steering wheel, air conditioning vents and centre console.

In the centre of the dashboard is the new 12.9-inch screen for the infotainment system, while below it is a backlit slider for climate and radio volume controls. The technological equipment is completed by the new audio system developed in collaboration with Sennheiser, consisting of 12 speakers and with a power output of 425W.

Cupra Leon restyling, dimensions

Model Cupra Leon Cupra Leon Sportstourer Length 4,400 mm 4,660 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,440 mm 1,460 mm Wheelbase 2,680 mm 2,680 mm Luggage compartment capacity 380/1,301 litres 620/1,600 litres

Cupra Leon restyling, the engines

At launch, the restyled Leon offers a range of eight different engines (nine for the coupe body version, which is also available with the 300 PS 2.0-litre TSI and front-wheel drive).

The basic Cupra option is the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI engine with six-speed manual transmission. More powerful variants include the 2.0-litre TSI engine, available in 204 PS (with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4Drive all-wheel drive), 265 PS (with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive) and 333 hp (DSG and 4Drive) versions.

The 333 PS model represents the top of the range, with an increase in power of 33 PS over the previous variant and the addition of features such as the Torque Splitter and the Akebono braking system (optional), both inherited from the 390 PS VZ5.

In addition, the Leon is available with a 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid petrol engine, a 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine and in two plug-in hybrid versions based on the 1.5-litre TSI engine, with power outputs ranging from 204 PS to 272 PS.

Both hybrid versions use a 19.7 kWh battery, allowing a range of more than 60 miles in all-electric mode. The battery can be recharged with up to 50 kW direct current and 11 kW alternating current.