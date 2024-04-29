[NOTE] In the video above filmed by our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy, please activate the English language captions found in the player under: Settings->subtitles->auto-translate->English.

The Cupra's success is largely due to the Formentor. Awarded for its personal lines and wide range of engines, the SUV with coupé lines has been among the most popular in segment C.

Now, four years after its launch, it is time for a restyling (available from July), which further improves the formula by making the flagship model of the Spanish brand even more technological and powerful.

Cupra Formentor restyling, the exterior

The new features of the Formentor 2024 start with the styling, which has been revised in detail without altering the dynamic crossover coupé shape. Up front we find new matrix LED headlights with triangular elements that recall the style adopted by the Tavascan. Cupra has also revised the air intake and grille area, making the front end even more menacing overall.

The range of alloy wheels has been updated, with a choice of eight different styles and sizes between 18" and 19". At the rear, the LED bar illuminates the Cupra logo in the centre, while the light clusters feature the triangular motif again.

Eight colours are available: Century Bronze Matt, Eceladus Grey Matt, Fiord Blue, Midnight Black, Glacial White, Magnetic Tech, Graphene Grey and Magnetic Tech Matt.

Cupra Formentor restyling, the interior

On board, the Formentor 's upholstery is always of a high standard, with various mouldings made using 3D printing and 73 per cent recycled vegan microfibre. Highlights include the option of CUPBucket seats (same as the VZ5) on the VZ versions and black inserts on the steering wheel, air conditioning vents and centre console.

In the centre is the new 12.9-inch infotainment screen and below it is the backlit slider for the air conditioning and radio volume touch controls.

In terms of technology, the Cupra features the new 12-speaker, 425W audio system made in collaboration with Sennheiser.

Cupra Formentor restyling, dimensions

Model Cupra Formentor Length 4,450 mm Width 1,840 mm Height 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,680 mm Luggage compartment capacity 450/1,505 litres

Cupra Formentor restyling, the engines

At launch, the restyled Formentor can be ordered in eight different engines. The entry level is still the 1.5-litre TSI with 150 PS and six-speed manual transmission. Moving up in power is the 2.0-litre TSI, which comes in 204 PS (with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4Drive all-wheel drive), 265 PS (with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive) and 333 PS (DSG and 4Drive) versions.

The latter represents the top of the range, improving the output of the previous variant by 23 PS and boasting the additions of the Torque Splitter and the Akebono braking system (optional). Two goodies inherited from the 390 PS VZ5, which at least for the moment has not been confirmed by Cupra.

But that's not all, because the Formentor is also available with a 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid petrol, a 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel and in two plug-in hybrid versions. Both based on the 1.5 TSI, they have power outputs from 204 PS to 272 PS and use a 19.7 kWh battery that allows over 60 miles in electric mode.

The battery can be recharged with up to 50 kW direct current and 11 kW alternating current.