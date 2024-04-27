The first car from Xiaomi is off to a great start. The Chinese giant has already received 100,000 orders and the SU7 is among the most popular models at the Beijing Motor Show 2024, scheduled from 25 April to 4 May.

This saloon with very sleek lines is the 'weapon' with which the electronics giant aims to establish itself as one of the world's leading car manufacturers, and judging by the reception at the show, it promises to give competitors a run for their money.

Up to 500 mile range

To describe this new zero-emission saloon, let us first start with the mechanics. The Xiaomi SU7, in fact, is built on a platform with 800 Volt architecture and can be fitted with two different battery packs: a smaller one, with an as yet unspecified capacity and dedicated to the RWD version, and a larger 101 kWh battery pack dedicated to the more powerful all-wheel drive version.

The second is supplied by the giant CATL and, according to the manufacturer's own statement, can gain 136 miles of range (CLTC cycle) in 5 minutes of recharging and 342 miles of autonomy (CLTC cycle) with a 15-minute stop at the charging station, thus a rather high recharging power.

In its final version, on the global market the Xiaomi SU7 will be available as anticipated in two versions, one rear-wheel drive and one all-wheel drive. The latter will be the more powerful variant and will be able to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.78 seconds and reach a top speed of 165 mph.

Xiaomi SU7 RWD Xiaomi SU7 AWD Battery n.a. 101 kWh Autonomy 415 miles (CLTC) 497 miles (CLTC) Max power 299 PS 673 PS Max. torque 400 Nm 838 Nm 0-100 km/h 5.28 sec 2.78 sec Max. speed 130 mph 165 mph

The Xiaomi SU7 seen live at the Beijing Motor Show 2024

[NOTE] In the video above filmed by our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy, please activate the English language captions found in the player under: Settings->subtitles->auto-translate->English.

Auteur design

The designers who worked on the exterior and interior of this new Chinese saloon are all renowned names in the European automotive industry.

XIaomi SU7

This is precisely why the exterior lines of the SU7 are reminiscent of some well-known German cars and concept cars, as is the interior, which is spacious and full of technological accessories to simplify everyday life. It is not yet clear when it will arrive in Europe, so keep following us to stay informed.