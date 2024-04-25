AC Schnitzer is a well-known destination on the subject of individualisation in the BMW bubble. The tuner has now taken on the facelift (LCI) of the BMW X5.

The tuner has taken on the facelift (LCI) of the G05 series and not only given it a significantly sharpened look, but also claims to have provided increased dynamics with a performance increase and modified suspension.

The philosophy of the BMW X5 (and of course its fastback brother X6) is characterised by driving comfort, a sporty exterior and active performance. xDrive is standard on the X5, with a choice of straight 6 and V8 engines or hybrid variants. AC Schnitzer now ensures improvements with targeted interventions.

The performance gain from AC Schnitzer is not limited to increasing the horsepower, but primarily optimises the torque, which is important for a dynamic driving experience. The power of the X5 40d can be increased from the standard 352 PS to 382 PS. The torque increases by 60 Nm to 780 Nm. The plug-in hybrid 50e has 551 PS instead of 489 PS after the performance upgrade. At 800 Nm, the torque is exactly 100 Nm higher than in series production.

AC Schnitzer also has further refinements in store. The tuner has also developed a comprehensive tuning kit that includes all relevant components. This includes suspension, spoiler and other elements.

The suspension spring kits are tuned to the vehicle and ensure improved cornering behaviour. A wheel spacer also improves road holding. The exclusive AC5 flow-forming rims in bi-colour or high-gloss black, which are available in 22-inch and can also be purchased with an optional rim lock, are the ideal complement.

Gallery: AC Schnitzer BMW X5 (2024)

21 Photos

New aerodynamic components optimise the downforce values. One highlight is the front splitter set, which consists of front spoiler elements, centre bar, front ledge and splitter. The package also includes a rear roof spoiler and a side skirt set.

The interior of the X5 is also upgraded with exclusive shift paddles and aluminium pedals, which are intended to create a racing atmosphere as soon as the driver presses the accelerator pedal.

AC Schnitzer offers an extensive tuning programme for the X5 G05 LCI: