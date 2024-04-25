The Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson are among the most popular and best-selling SUVs in the UK. Recently updated (and not only) in terms of styling, the two models are ready to continue challenging each other in the years to come, with renewed equipment and a wide choice of engines.

Let's take a look at them in detail, to identify the similarities and differences.

The exterior

The Qashqai and Tucson are at the heart of the C-segment. The Qashqai is 4.43m long, while the Tucson is 4.50m long, with heights of 1.62m and 1.65m respectively.

Nissan Qashqai 2024 Hyundai Tucson 2024

Both SUVs have undergone a major facelift, particularly from an aesthetic point of view. The most obvious changes concern the front end, with the Nissan Qashqai 2024 sporting a new 'face' characterised by slimmer LED headlamps and a large grille with the Nissan logo in the centre. The Hyundai Tucson 2024 has a 'simplified' headlamp cluster with fewer light elements, while the grille remains unchanged overall.

Both models are fitted with new alloy wheels, while at the rear the most important new features are found on the Qashqai. Here, the headlights have a different, more elaborate shape and graphics, while on the Hyundai, the intervention has been more conservative, although the overall look remains fashionable, with the headlights joined in the centre by an LED bar.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Nissan Qashqai 4.43 metres 1.85 metres 1.62 metres 2.67 metres Hyundai Tucson 4.50 metres 1.87 metres 1.65 metres 2.68 metres

Interior

Inside, we find two different philosophies. The interior of the Nissan Qashqai 2024 is more traditional, while the new Hyundai Tucson (even more so with the recent restyling) focuses more on technological sophistication. On the digital front, the Nissan relies on a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (incorporating Google services such as Maps and Assistant) and an instrument cluster display separate from the central screen.

Not so for the Tucson, which follows the styling of the electric Ioniq 5 with two 12.3-inch screens aligned to create a single panel.

Nissan Qashqai 2024, interior Hyundai Tucson 2024, interior

Inserts and trim are even more refined in the restyling, while the upholstery is still leather in different colours for the seats and door panels. The choices for the air conditioning vents and gear lever are different. On the Nissan, they have a classic design and positioning, while on the Hyundai, the vents are centred and well integrated into the dashboard and the gear lever is behind the steering wheel.

Finally, in terms of load capacity, the Tucson makes the most of its centimetre advantage over the Qashqai. While the Nissan has a boot capacity of at least 504 litres, the Hyundai can hold up to 616 litres in hybrid form.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment (min) Nissan Qashqai 12.3-inch 12.3-inch 504 litres Hyundai Tucson 12.3-inch 12.3-inch 616 litres

Engines

The Nissan Qashqai 2024 is still available in mild hybrid and full hybrid versions, both petrol-powered. In the former, the 1.3-litre DIG-T can be ordered in 140 or 158 PS versions with front or all-wheel drive, while the E-Power is front-only and develops 190 PS. The latter Nissan operates in a rather unusual way, with the 1.5-litre petrol engine acting as a generator for the electric motor, which drives the wheels.

Nissan Qashqai 2024 Hyundai Tucson 2024

The Hyundai Tucson 2024 range is one of the most comprehensive in terms of powertrains, as it includes virtually every degree of electrification. Starting with the mild petrol and diesel hybrids with 150 and 136 PS respectively, there are also 230 PS petrol full hybrids (also 4x4) and 265 PS plug-in hybrids (all-wheel drive only). There are also non-electrified 1.6-litre diesel models with 116 PS.

Model Mild hybrid petrol Diesel Full Hybrid Plug-in Nissan Qashqai 1.3 140 PS 1.3 158 PS n.a. 1.5 190 PS n.a. Hyundai Tucson 1.6 150 PS 1.6 116 PS 1.6 136 PS (mild hybrid) 1.6 230 PS 1.6 265 PS

Prices

Prices for the various restylings have yet to be announced, but it's likely that they won't be very different from those of the outgoing models.

Currently, prices for the Qashqai start at £27,135 for the 140 PS petrol mild hybrid version and rise to £42,060 for the E-Power version.

In the case of the Tucson, the 150 bhp petrol mild hybrid variant starts at £41,930, and at over £44,630 for the Ultimate plug-in hybrid+.