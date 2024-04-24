The most powerful and technologically advanced SUV of all time. That is the claim of the new Lamborghini Urus SE, the first plug-in hybrid SUV from the Italian Audi subsidiary. The engineers at the traditional manufacturer from Sant'Agata in Bologna have raised the bar to 800 PS, redefining performance and driving experience.

The SE combines the best of Lamborghini's past (and present) - namely the biturbo V8 - with the technical innovation of a highly developed plug-in hybrid.

Exterior

The SE features updated lines, with the front end featuring a new bonnet and general styling cues from the Revuelto.

Also new are the bumper, the radiator grille and the headlights equipped with Matrix LED technology, which feature a new light signature. At the side, the 23-inch Galanthus rims, which are matched to the new Pirelli P Zero tyres specially developed for this model, stand out.

At the rear, the tailgate, tail lights and diffuser have been redesigned, with the latter increasing downforce at high speeds by 35 per cent compared to the Urus S.

In this context, Lamborghini has significantly revised the airflow management, which means that 15 per cent more cooling air is available for the engine and 30 per cent more for the braking system.

Of course, the SE, like the other Urus, is also extremely customisable. Lamborghini speaks of over 100 options for the body (including the new colours "Orange Egon" and "White Sapphirus") and 47 colour combinations as well as four types of embroidery for the interior.

Interior

The interior of the Urus has been redesigned and now offers a range of new solutions for the dashboard, with part of the Revuelto's design carried over. In the centre is a larger 12.3-inch screen equipped with a new version of the HMI software and an even more intuitive interface, as well as new graphics. From here you also have access to the telemetry system for your journeys on the racetrack.

The look of the air vents and the Y-shaped, anodised aluminium strips is also new. The door panels, seats and dashboard have also been reupholstered, while the driver looks at a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

In the centre of the console is the driving mode switch, which can be used to set eleven driving modes. In addition to the "Strada", "Sport", "Corsa", "Neve", "Sabbia" and "Terra" modes (which are already available in the non-electrified Urus), the SE also offers the "Full EV Drive", "Hybrid", "Performance" and "Recharge" modes for the first time.

Depending on the mode selected, the vehicle's ground clearance also changes and the shock absorbers' spring travel varies from 15 mm to 75 mm in Corsa when the lifting system is activated. Steering, driving behaviour and the sound of the V8 are also regulated according to the driving modes.

Great attention is also paid to the calibration of the air suspension, which changes radically depending on the selected setting and also has different effects on the electronic stabilisers, which are controlled by the 48-volt system.

Technology

The centrepiece of the SE is clearly the plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Lamborghini's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission has been completely redesigned to work in conjunction with the electric motor and the 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is located under the load floor and above the electrically controlled rear axle differential.

The synchronous electric motor with permanent magnets can act as both a "boost" for the combustion engine and as a traction element, making the Urus a 100% electric SUV that can travel over 37 miles with zero local emissions.

The SE delivers a total of 800 PS and 950 Nm, with torque available at just 1,750 rpm. The sprint from 0-62 mph takes 3.4 seconds (a tenth less than the S), while the 0-124 mph distance is covered in 11.4 seconds (-0.9 seconds). The top speed of 194 mph is 4 mph higher than that of the S.

Also making its debut in the SE is the new electronically controlled, continuously variable central torque distribution with electro-hydraulically controlled multi-plate clutch. This centrally positioned component distributes the torque variably between the front and rear axles and works in symbiosis with the new electronically controlled, self-locking rear axle differential and the torque vectoring system.

How much will all this cost? Lamborghini is not yet commenting on prices. But we won't have to wait long to find out, as the Urus SE will be arriving at dealerships in the coming months.