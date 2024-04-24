A surprise debut of the new Tesla Model 3 Performance, the sportiest version of Elon Musk's electric saloon. A revamped look, more power, a dedicated trim and many other changes are part of the package. No Ludicrous or Plaid suffix then, but a dedicated badge that - like on its big sister Model S - recalls the film Spaceballs. Yet another easter egg in nerd sauce.

Dedicated design

Distinguishing the new Tesla Model 3 Performance from the regular version is a matter of detail. The front and rear bumpers have a new design while a new diffuser debuts, accompanied by a carbon fibre spoiler. Aesthetic and functional elements ensure greater stability at high speeds. Also new are the 20-inch alloy wheels with a design intended to optimise aerodynamic performance and better dissipate heat.

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, the front end Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, the rear

The sporty nature of the Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024 is also underlined by the interior, which features new wraparound, climate-controlled seats and carbon-fibre inserts on the upper part of the dashboard. The rest is as on the restyled Model 3: 15.4-inch central monitor, dual wireless chargers for smartphones and three USB Type C charging sockets. The 8-inch monitor for use by rear passengers remains, of course.

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, the interior Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, the interior

Refined mechanics

At the heart of the Tesla Model 3 Performance are the new motors, one per axle, with a total output of 460 PS, making it the most powerful Model 3 ever made. These are Tesla's fourth-generation units that offer improvements of 22 per cent in continuous power, 32 per cent in peak power and 16 per cent in peak torque. Official figures say that the 0-60 mph sprint takes 2.9 seconds and the top speed is 163 mph. The battery is the same as the Long Range, for a claimed range of 328 miles (WLTP) and consumption of 3.7 mi/kWh (16.7 kWh/100 km).

However, the changes do not only concern the powertrain. It starts with the specific tuning of the set-up to give an even more precise driving feel. There are three driving modes:

Standard : the one with more comfort-oriented behaviour

: the one with more comfort-oriented behaviour Sport : stiffer set-up and more direct steering

: stiffer set-up and more direct steering Track: more general stiffness and even quicker overall response (steering and throttle)

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024

Also changing is the set-up thanks to adaptive suspension. The latter is a first for the Model 3 and exclusive to the Performance, the new system adapts in real time to driver and road inputs to optimise ride and handling while improving ride comfort.

The braking system is also new, upgraded and with improved pedal response. Various parameters such as stability control, regenerative braking intensity and more can be set to 'tailor' the car.

Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, the front wheels Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, the rear spoiler

Prices for the Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024, which can already be ordered on the company's official website (first deliveries are scheduled for May-June), start at £59,990. As standard it comes with white bodywork, for other colours you have to pay a surcharge of £1,300 or £2,000 depending on the colour chosen. If you don't like the black interior you have to add £1,100 for the white one.

As for the rest of the range, Autopilot is charged separately: £3,400 for basic functionality, £6,800 for the advanced version.