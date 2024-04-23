Less than two years after the debut of the new generation, the restyled Mitsubishi ASX is once again based on the Renault Captur, benefiting from the French SUV's recent facelift. The main elements of the restyled ASX are new but not overhauled styling, electrified engines and a healthy dose of technology.

Available exclusively with petrol engines, including electrified ones, the Mitsubishi 2024 ASX will go into production in May and should arrive in dealerships in June, with prices yet to be determined.

Mitsubishi ASX 2024 exterior

As mentioned, the Mitsubishi ASX 2024 is in fact a rebadge of the restyled Renault Captur, from which it takes its dimensions with a length of 4.23 metres, which places it almost between the small SUV and compact segments. Its overall appearance is that of its French cousin, from which it also inherits the CMF-B platform, the main difference being the Dynamic Shield front end typical of the Japanese manufacturer.

On the side, virtually nothing changes, apart from the design of the 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, LED headlamps with a 'C' design perfectly match the Mitsubishi lettering in the centre of the tailgate.

Mitsubishi ASX 2024, side view Mitsubishi ASX 2024, rear view

Mitsubishi ASX 2024, the interior

The interior of the Mitsubishi ASX 2024 is also based on what we saw on the restyled Captur, with a 7 or 10 inch digital instrument cluster (depending on the trim level) and a central 10.4 inch screen in a vertical position. An infotainment system based on Android Automotive 12 integrates various Google services, from maps to voice assistant. An always-connected system can be updated over the air (without having to visit specialist centres) and from which applications and new functions can be downloaded.

Beneath the central screen are the physical buttons for controlling the air conditioning, while the central tunnel houses two Type C USB sockets and an induction plate for wireless charging of smartphones.

Mitsubishi ASX 2024, interior

Also inherited from the Captur, the comfortable 16 cm sliding rear bench offers more space for occupants or luggage, with a load compartment that increases from 484 litres to 616 litres when the seats are moved forward, while folding down the rear seats brings the total to 1,596 litres. These figures fall if you opt for the full hybrid luggage option which gives a minimum of 348 litres to a maximum of 1,458 litres.

Mitsubishi ASX 2024, engines and technology

As we said, the new Mitsubishi ASX is powered solely by petrol engines. It starts with the 1.0-litre turbo with 91 PS and 160 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Next comes the 1.3-litre light hybrid with 140 PS and 260 Nm of torque, paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox, while with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox increases to 157 PS and 270 Nm. Finally, the 143 PS full hybrid is available, made up of an aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a clutchless automatic transmission. This is the same E-Tech powertrain used on the Renault Captur and Clio. The 1.0-litre LPG, available on its French cousin, is missing.

In terms of driving aids, the standard Mitsubishi ASX offers various systems such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping systems, parking sensors, reversing camera and many more.

Mitsubishi ASX 2024

Mitsubishi ASX 2024 prices

Prices for the Mitsubishi ASX 2024 have not yet been announced, but should not be very different from those of the restyled Renault Captur, ranging from £22,000 to £30,000, with a particularly rich range of standard equipment and a three-year/60,000 mile warranty.

Competitors to the Mitsubishi ASX 2024

The first natural competitor of the Mitsubishi ASX 2024 is, of course, the Renault Captur. Then there are numerous models, both electrified and non-electrified, such as the Jeep Renegade, the Volkswagen T-Roc, the Skoda Kamiq, the Vauxhall Crossland (ready to make way for the Frontera), the Ford Puma, the Toyota Yaris Cross and, coming back to SUV coupes, the Nissan Juke.