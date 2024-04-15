Imagine being able to buy a copy of the Lamborghini Urus for a (European) price lower than that of a Dacia Sandero. This is the case in China with the Jetour Dasheng, a compact-sized sports SUV that was launched two years ago.

At that time, its price range was between 99,900 and 169,900 yuan, which is £11,000 and almost £19,000 at today's exchange rate. The entry-level version is front-wheel drive, but the range includes 4WD variants.

Gallery: Jetour Dasheng

7 Photos

Sporty line-up

The Chinese SUV, owned by Chery Automobile (owner of the Jetour brand), is 4.59 metres long and has a wheelbase of 2.72 metres. Of course, its sporty styling is beyond question, thanks to many eye-catching elements.

For example, the huge frameless grille with scale-like pattern, the large alloy wheels up to 20 inches, the door handles flush with the bodywork or the voluminous side 'shoulders'.

Up to 326 hp

The interior, meanwhile, adopts a minimalist design, with a large 15.6-inch central screen and no conventional buttons. The steering wheel is flattened at the top and bottom and the car is packed with technology: head-up display, voice assistant, wireless charging base and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

The Jetour Dasheng's mechanical range comprises two turbocharged petrol engines and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Among the pure combustion options, there is a 1.5-litre 156 PS engine, linked to either a six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

For those who need more performance, there is a 1.6-litre 197 PS engine, linked exclusively to an automatic transmission, also dual clutch, but with seven gears.

The flagship model has the PHEV system with a combined power output of 326 PS and an electric range of 62 miles. It should be noted that the CLTC type-approval cycle is more 'optimistic' than our WLTP.

After seeing the attached photos, you will have already seen that the Chinese Urus is far from being a 'low cost' product. In the hypothetical case of it arriving in the UK, how much would you pay for it? To give you an idea, the Omoda 5 starts at £24,000.