Focusing on unrivalled capability, safety and versatility for commercial and professional customers, Stellantis is the top-selling manufacturer of electric cars, as well as all other drive types, in France, Italy and Spain.

While the Group leads the Italian market with its best-selling light commercial vehicle brand, Fiat Professional, it leads the French market for electric vehicles with the Peugeot brand and the Peugeot e-208 in the electric B segment. In the first month of 2024, the Peugeot Partner/Rifter became the best-selling model in the electric market in Spain, achieving a market share of 9.7%.

Stellantis, which leads the UK electric vehicle market with a share of over 33%, strengthened its position in the all-energy vehicle market, achieving a market share of 27.17% and taking second place. Opel-Vauxhall also posted a similar performance. Opel-Vauxhall, which increased its market share by one percentage point year-on-year to 9.85%, became the third best-selling light commercial vehicle manufacturer in the UK.

In Germany, Stellantis performed particularly well in the light commercial vehicle market with the Citroën, Fiat Professional, Peugeot and Opel brands. Stellantis Pro One recorded a significant acceleration in sales, with an increase of around 58%, and increased its market share.

Stellantis, which sold almost a quarter of all new light commercial vehicles registered in January, with a market share of 22.6% in Germany, is the undisputed leader of the overall electric market in Portugal, with a market share of 48.6%. In addition, Stellantis Pro One continues to maintain its leading position in the electric vehicle market, with a market share of 46.2% and a 22.4% increase in sales in January. Peugeot is the best-selling brand in Portugal.

After a strong start to the year, Stellantis will deliver a fleet of Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen vehicles to Hysetco, Europe's leading French hydrogen transport company, in the coming months. The hydrogen-powered vehicles will be made available to professionals as part of the Hysetco package.

This agreement will include all related services such as servicing, maintenance and repair, insurance, replacement vehicles, administrative formalities, training, etc. In addition, these vehicles will be specially designed for passenger transport (such as wheelchair-accessible taxis and shuttles), logistics or other professional uses (as commercial vehicles). It will be the most comprehensive fleet of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles available for these uses.

Xavier Peugeot, Business Unit Director of Stellantis Pro One, comments: