Hyundai has lifted the veil on the pricing and specifications for its revamped Tucson lineup in the United Kingdom. The updated SUV range kicks off with the Advance 1.6T six-speed manual, starting at a base price of £32,000. Boasting a slew of features, the Advance trim offers 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, as well as front and rear parking sensors. This grade comes with various powertrain options, including 1.6-litre engines with either mild-hybrid technology or as a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid.

For those seeking a step up, the Premium 1.6T six-speed manual starts at £34,500. This trim upgrades with 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, along with a suite of advanced safety features. This model also introduces smart adaptive cruise control with stop/go function and Highway Drive Assist. It can be had with the same engine lineup.

Gallery: 2025 Hyundai Tucson (Europe)

8 Photos

Enthusiasts of sportier aesthetics will find delight in the N Line trim level, which starts at the same price point of £34,500. This variant offers bespoke 19-inch N Line wheels, distinct exterior styling changes, and a refined N Line interior design package. Powertrain options remain consistent with the other trims.

Customers can also opt for the N Line S, priced from £37,000, which enhances the N Line specification with additional luxury features such as electrically adjustable, heated, and ventilated front seats, matrix LED headlamps, and panoramic sunroof with tilt and slide function.

Lastly, the Ultimate trim level, also starting from £37,000, combines the sophisticated styling of the Premium trim with premium additions such as 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlamps, and ventilated front seats. Safety features are also bolstered with the inclusion of surround view monitor and blind spot view monitor.

Full pricing details are available below: