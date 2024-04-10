The iconic Volkswagen Golf is currently in its eighth generation, which is set to continue the model’s legacy as the latest version becomes available for order in the United Kingdom on 11 April. This milestone arrives precisely 50 years after the inaugural model kickstarted what has become one of the automotive industry's most enduring success stories.

This newest iteration of the German hatch heralds a new era in the Golf’s history, boasting Volkswagen's latest infotainment system tech, now integrated with ChatGPT for enhanced user interaction. Complementing this innovation is a sleeker design, featuring the debut of an illuminated Volkswagen logo adorning the front grille. Additionally, advancements in drive systems ensure more efficiency, with plug-in hybrids offering an extended all-electric range of approximately 62 miles.

Gallery: 2024 VW Golf

13 Photos

The Golf's launch in the UK sees the introduction of the Life, Match, and Style trims for the Hatch model, and the Life and Style trims for the Estate variant. Initial engine options include the 1.5-litre TSI with 115 PS and a manual gearbox, the 1.5 eTSI with 115 PS (mild-hybrid with automatic dual-clutch transmission), the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS and a manual, and the 1.5 eTSI 150 PS with DSG. Prices for the Golf Hatch start at £27,035, while the Golf Estate begins at £28,400 (both RRP OTR prices).

Customers anticipating the sportier R-Line models need not wait long, as they become available for order from 25 April. Featuring a plethora of sporty styling elements and additional features, including 17-inch Coventry alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a leather-wrapped, heated multi-function sports steering wheel, the R-Line models come nicely equipped with a starting price from £30,285 (Hatch) and £31,650 (Estate).

Further expanding the Golf lineup, additional models including the eHybrid, GTI, and GTE versions are slated for release later this year.

The first series-produced model, succeeding the Beetle, rolled off the assembly line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, in March 1974. Since then, over 37 million units have followed, solidifying its status as the most successful European car and Volkswagen's best-selling model to date. For the past five decades, over 2,000 new Golfs have found homes every day across the globe.