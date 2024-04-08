After the preview a few weeks ago, the new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, heir to the Crossland, makes its online debut, resurrecting a name used in the 90s for a badge engineered Isuzu SUV. For now the information is not complete - for example the external dimensions are missing - but between photos of the exterior, interior, engines and more, we can start to get to know the new Frontera up close.

For complete details, the release is postponed to a later time. For now we are satisfied with what little we have.

"With its mix of robust design, plenty of space, clever solutions and highly efficient powertrains, our new Opel Frontera will appeal to many customers who want their vehicle to stand out from the crowd. It is the perfect car for urban centres and their surroundings and offers our customers a restful, relaxing driving experience." Florian Huettl - Opel CEO

8 Photos

Visually, the new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera has little in common with its crossover predecessor and its 1990s namesake. Instead, it is a somewhat more robust and simpler interpretation of the manufacturer's current design language. The first images reveal an upright front end and a spacious cabin.

The black Vizor integrates the ECO LED headlights with automatic high beam and the Opel-Vauxhall flash. The element is also visually complemented by a trapezoidal radiator opening in the lower third of the front. The wheel arches and sills are also quite prominent.

According to the manufacturer, "clever design meets proven suitability for everyday use" in the interior. On board is the familiar Pure Panel cockpit with two 10-inch displays and multimedia infotainment as well as a redesigned steering wheel. If you prefer to use your own mobile device, a smartphone station is also available for the first time. At least that's how it's described.

However, this system comes as standard and you actually have to pay an extra charge for the second 10-inch display. Mobile devices can be charged via a charging cradle or four USB ports.

A special recess in the centre of the driver's and front passenger's seat reduces pressure on the coccyx. The patented Intelli-Seat feature is designed to ensure relaxed driving comfort even on long motorway journeys. Larger devices such as tablets can be stored in the centre console. A flexible strap holds them in place.

Additional open storage and stowage options with a rubber surface accommodate everyday items. Passengers in the second row can use the smartphone pockets integrated into the backrests of the driver's and front passenger's seats.

With the rear seats up, there is space for more than 460 litres of luggage in the boot. If the seats are folded down (the 60:40 ratio is only available as an option), the volume increases to up to 1,600 litres. The second load floor is on board as standard. On request, roof rails can be ordered that can take a 200 kg roof load. However, there is no mention of a trailer coupling in this first info pack for the Frontera.

In terms of drive systems, there is a choice between a fully electric variant and engines with 48-volt hybrid technology. There are no official figures on this yet, but a look at the electric sister model Citroën e-C3 and the Opel-Vauxhall Corsa with 48V drives, for example, should be enough to answer all possible questions here. In other words, the electric model will have 113 PS and a range of around 200 miles, while the two petrol models should have 101 or 136 PS.