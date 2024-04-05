Once upon a time, MPVs were the family cars par excellence. A trend that faded over the last decade due to the growing presence of SUVs and crossovers, but is now making a comeback.

MPVs are comeing back, thanks in particular to Chinese brands, which in recent years have been creating models that are increasingly original in terms of form and functionality. One of the latest brands to dust off this type of bodywork is Renault, which looks set to breathe new life into the Espace.

Back to its roots

In fact, the Espace does exist in the current range. Launched in 2023, this new generation is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the Austral from which it has inherited the shape but also the full hybrid engines. In France, however, people are thinking about something else, trying to draw inspiration from the past.

According to Olivier Brosse (global head of the Ampr Medium platform at Renault), interviewed by Autocar, the company has started work on an electric model inspired by the original Espace launched in 1984.

Renault Espace I 1984

"Technically, I think it's possible, but we would have to assess whether such an MPV would be accepted by European customers," said Olivier Brosse, hinting at a possible landing in China, where electric MPVs have already achieved excellent market results.

Competition (and not only) from China

In any case, a seven-seater electric Espace would be based on the Ampr Medium architecture (formerly known as CMF-EV), which underpins the electric crossovers Mégane and Scenic. Renault could therefore have the opportunity to build a competitor to the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and the Volvo EM90, as well as Chinese rivals such as the Maxus Mifa 7, the Xpeng X9 and the Zeekr Mix, as well as the Li Mega.

Renault Espace 2023

According to the man in charge of the Ampr Medium platform, this hypothetical Espace could have rear-wheel drive and a 'nostalgic' look, rather like the brand did recently with the returns of the 5, 4 and Twingo.

All we can do now is wait and see what Renault comes up with next.