Stellantis has 36 models in the pipeline for launch over the next few years from Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia and Opel. We already know the names of some of them, while others are still shrouded in mystery. Yesterday they were all present in the Heritage Hub in Turin, where the past of Abarth, Fiat and Lancia is preserved.

A place rich in history to illustrate the group's future, made up of mostly electric models, where electrification will play an important role. Together with the managers of the various brands, some 300 dealers were also present at the event. No photos were published - and in all likelihood smartphones were secured - but we do know what was shown.

Ready to go

Many models are now ready to enter the manufacturers' range, including new models, restylings and new engines.

Going in strict alphabetical order, we start with the Abarth 600e, which is the most powerful production car in the Scorpion's 75 years, and derived from its Fiat counterpart and packed with mechanical modifications such as the 240 PS electric motor.

Also ready to make its world debut on 10 April is the Alfa Romeo Milano, the Biscione's first electric car, also present at the Heritage Hub in a mild hybrid version.

Abarth 600e Alfa Romeo Milano, le prime foto

There were three new Citroën models: the new C3, already seen live some time ago, accompanied by the new C3 Aircross and the mild hybrid version of the C4, presented just over a month ago. Staying in France, the electric DS4 was shown.

Fiat showed the Pandina, a technological update of the Panda, necessary to make the Italian bestseller comply with European regulations on driver assistance. With it goes the Fiat 600 mild hybrid.

Mild hybrids were also on display for the new Lancia Ypsilon, also in an electric version, and for the Jeep Avenger 4xe, the one with all-wheel drive.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 ibrida Edizione Speciale Cassina Jeep Avenger 4xe

Also showing up was the new Opel-Vauxhall Frontera, the SUV that will take the place of the Crossland, dusting off a historic name for the company. With it, the new generation Grandland, ready to take the big step towards electric power.

Completing the list are the Peugeot 208, 3008 and 5008 BEVs, both electric and mild hybrid.

What we know

There are 14 models mentioned. 22 are missing from the list. Which models are they?

One above all: the electric Fiat Panda, expected to debut on 11 July. Will it resemble the concept shown at the end of February? Who knows, but we do know that it will be an urban crossover, mechanically related to the new Citroën C3. Taking into consideration the other prototypes published just over a month ago, the Panda family will be destined to expand, as the 500 did, welcoming new and different models.

Fiat Panda 2024, il render di Motor1.com Lancia Ypsilon HF, il render di Motor1.com

The Lancia Ypsilon has already been mentioned, but at the Heritage Hub those present may also have seen the HF sports version, powered by the same powertrain as the Abarth 600e. The new Lancia Gamma, the company's flagship model due to arrive in 2026, two years before the new Lancia Delta, may instead have been shown in concept form.

Alfa Romeo is instead preparing to launch in 2025 and 2026 the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia. They will be electric, based on the STLA Large platform, which was already introduced by the Dodge Charger Daytona, and can accommodate combustion and electrified engines.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio, il render di Motor1.com Jeep Compass, il render di Motor1.com

Closing the premium pole of Stellantis, 2025 will also see the arrival of the DS 8, the French brand's flagship with an estate/coupe body. The following year it will be the turn of the new generation DS 3, powered exclusively by electric engines.

In the same year (or at the end of 2025), the new Jeep Compass should make its debut, based on the STLA Medium platform produced in all likelihood at the Melfi plant alongside the Opel Manta, which is aesthetically similar to the DS 8. It seems, however, that the project has been put on hold.

We are now down to 10 models, for a total of 24. We have 12 more to go. Considering the absence of teasers or small previews, for now we don't know what else will be coming to Stellantis in the future. One could be the hybrid Fiat 500 based on electrics, however, these are just rumours. We just have to wait for new clues.