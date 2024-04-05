The Renault Captur has changed for the year 2024. At first glance, it may seem like a facelift, especially if you consider the childlike design by Gilles Vidal. However, some of the updates are more substantial than you might expect, and it's all about human-machine interaction, especially once you're on board.

Let's take a closer look at the interior of this new Renault Captur 2024.

Renault Captur, the dashboard

With a combination of soft-touch elements and slightly stiffer plastics, the layout is familiar, but more importantly there is the introduction of the new OpenR Link system with integrated Google, with the new 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen positioned in the centre of the centre console. These are the distinctive features of the Captur 2024, which nonetheless retains a clear family resemblance with the previous model.

Let's take things in order. The dashboard is designed to link the driver and passenger zones, rising to the height of the steering wheel. The materials are soft to the touch, with discreet dark colours. The steering wheel retains the familiar layout of buttons, with ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) management on the left and the communication, infotainment and voice control system on the right. The classic grip is appreciated, as is the contrasting stitching on the inside of the crown.

The dashboard changes on the passenger side with the opening of the cushion drawer, which is very deep, which is an asset. The well-presented air vents also deserve a mention.

It is clear, however, that this is the central monitor for managing life on board, with physical buttons at the base that allow you to vary the climate control system, without having to go through touch menus or sub-menus.

The operating system of the Renault Captur The driver's monitor

Immediately below, there's a space with two USB C sockets and a cigarette lighter, as well as a tray that anticipates the traction control bell - rational in design, but well done - and two cupholders, as well as a sliding armrest.

Renault Captur, connectivity

The big new feature of the Captur 2024 is, as we said, the OpenR Link operating system with integrated Google - depending on equipment. It is equipped with Android Automotive 12, an absolute highlight for a B-segment car. The 10.4-inch central screen with 960x1280 resolution lets you manage all life on board, also running various apps such as Waze, Amazon Music, Vivaldi, Easy Park.

One of the key elements is certainly the ability to carry out FOTA (Firmware over the air) updates. In fact, the Captur has redesigned the architecture of the on-board ECUs, making it possible to potentially update elements such as ADAS or driving modes in the future.

As well as being customisable, even on the driver's side, the Captur offers for those who do not wish to install the operating system (depending on trim level), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with or without wires for smartphone connectivity.

Renault Captur 2024 Digital instrumentation 10.4 inch Head-up display No Central monitor 10.2 inch Operating system Android Automotive 12 OTA FOTA - Firmware Over The Air Voice assistant yes

Renault Captur, quality and materials

One of Renault's key elements is the use of textiles and leather of non-animal origin. This is not only an ethical choice, but also a sustainable one. In fact, the French manufacturer has decided to adopt this choice for all its models by 2025, in order to reduce the carbon footprint of car production. Pollution is also affected by these factors, not just exhaust emissions, so this is a good thing.

Soft-touch materials and well-upholstered cloth seats alternate with more rigid elements found mainly on the inside of the doors, where a light bar also stands out. A panoramic glass roof is also available.

Those opting for the top-of-the-range Esprit Alpine finish will find details such as the French flag on the seat, as well as the logo displayed, and contrasting stitching.

Renault Captur (2024)

Renault Captur, space

Space on board the new Renault Captur remains unchanged from the past, and is therefore very good. 221 mm is the knee radius, obtained by exploiting a feature that is as simple as it is ingenious: the rear bench seat, which slides by 16 cm, making it possible, when necessary, to increase passenger comfort or, on the contrary, the space usable for luggage. The rear bench seat, which slides by 16 cm allows you to give priority to load volume or space for rear passengers.

The passenger compartment offers a total of 24.7 litres of storage space, including a 7-litre drawer and, depending on the version, map pockets on the back of the front seats.

The luggage compartment has a maximum capacity of 616 litres in the configuration with the rear bench seat fully forward. This figure relates to the light hybrid versions, as the full hybrid version has a capacity of 484/438 litres.