This update does not come as a complete surprise. Almost exactly one year after the facelift of the Renault Clio, the major facelift of the technically closely related Captur now follows. We show what has changed in the small SUV compared to its predecessor.

Exterior

As with the Clio, the Captur is also a facelift in the best sense of the word. The front end has been changed much more than the rear. The front features narrower LED headlights with a new light signature. Also striking is the the large diamond as the new Renault brand logo. It creates space for more sensors and thus assistance systems.

Gallery: Renault Captur (2024)

99 Photos

As on the new Clio, the LED daytime running lights have the shape of a diamond cut in half vertically, echoing the brand logo. The headlights light up in a new welcome sequence when the doors are unlocked from a distance, further emphasising the modern appearance.

With the new light signature and the two-tone body available in 14 configurations, the new Captur allows for an even more attractive appearance. Let's take a look at its dimensions:

Renault Captur (2024) Length 4,239 mm width 1,797 mm Height 1,575 mm Wheelbase 2,639 mm

A horizontal air intake above the aerodynamically designed front splitter and a further intake opening in the bumper contribute to engine cooling. Two air intakes to the side of the daytime running lights also improve the aerodynamics and ensure cooling of the front brakes. Here is a comparison of the previous Captur (left) and the new model:

As with the Clio, the rear lights are transparent and provide a view of the interior. In combination with the new logo and the redesigned diffuser, this gives the rear "a more modern look with a higher quality feel" according to Renault. However, the differences to the previous Captur are rather minor. Here, too, the comparison of old vs. new:

The Evolution trim level offers 17-inch Flexwheel wheel trims as standard, with 17-inch alloy wheels available as an option. This is complemented by the all-round matt black paintwork of the lower body section.

The Techno trim is characterised by completely new 18-inch alloy wheels, a gloss finish all round the lower body section and underbody protection in satin grey at the front and rear.

The new Esprit Alpine equipment features logos in ice black, black window surrounds with a gloss finish, 19-inch wheels with a unique design and specific size, the front splitter and the front and rear underride guard in matt slate grey.

Interior and connectivity

There are also no radical changes to report in the interior and cockpit. The new Captur comes with the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google as standard. A world first in the B-segment, it is based on the Android Automotive 12 operating system.

Renault Captur (2024) Renault Captur (2024)

The new vertical 10.4-inch touchscreen is located centrally in the centre console. The Captur is equipped with new driver displays with a diagonal measurement of up to 10.25 inches, depending on the version. The colour display positioned in the field of vision also shows navigation recommendations. In future, the Captur will have a total of up to 28 assistance systems, including traffic sign recognition with speed warning.

The grey seat upholstery of the Evolution trim is complemented by yellow topstitching and a three-quarter Renault diamond pattern on the side bolsters of the front seats in the Techno trim. The glass sunroof is also available as an option from the Techno trim level upwards.

Renault Captur (2024)

The new Esprit Alpine trim is characterised by a multi-textured, grained upholstery fabric on the seats and door panels as well as a blue-grey insert on the instrument panel.

The rear seat bench, which can be moved lengthways by 16 centimetres, has been retained. This allows more space to be created for luggage or passengers as required. The maximum load capacity is 616 litres when the rear seat bench is pushed all the way forward (an increase of 132 litres). With the rear seats folded down (2/3 : 1/3 split), the load length is 1.57 metres and up to 1,596 litres of luggage can fit inside.

A total of almost 25 litres of storage space is available in the interior, including a 7-litre glove compartment and, depending on the equipment, map pockets on the rear of the front seats.

Drivetrains

In the UK, the new Renault Captur will be available with two engines, the 1.0-litre TCe 90 and the hybrid variant E-Tech Full Hybrid 145, which has been chosen by over 35 per cent of customers to date. The engineers have also revised the chassis and recalibrated the power steering.

In Europe five engines are available for the new Captur; a diesel has not been available since 2020:

Drive Displacement Cylinder Power output Torque Gearbox 1.0 TCe 90 1.0 litre 3 91 PS 160 Nm 6-speed manual 1.3 TCe 140 mild hybrid 1.3 litre 4 140 PS 260 Nm 6-speed manual 1.3 TCe 160 mild hybrid 1.3 litre 4 160 PS 270 Nm EDC automatic 1.0 TCe 100 LPG 1.0 litre 3 100 PS 160 Nm, 170 Nm with LPG 6-speed manual 1.6 Hybrid 1.6 litre 4 145 PS 205 Nm Multi-mode gearbox

The new Captur has a MacPherson suspension on the front axle and a torsion beam rear axle. Renault has revised the suspension geometry, the characteristic curve of the shock absorbers and the calibration of the power steering for more dynamic handling. The 1.3-litre turbo engine with 160 PS and the E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 are fitted with completely new shock absorbers. All these changes to the chassis are intended to ensure less body movement and faster response behaviour.

Prices

Renault is still keeping this point completely under wraps. So far, prices for the Captur MY22 on the UK market start at £21,595 for the TCe 90 version. The new Capture will be available from Q3 2024.