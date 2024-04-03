The Suzuki Vitara has been on the market in its current form for almost ten years. This has not hurt the sales figures with more than 7,400 units, the Vitara was the brand's best-selling model in Germany last year. Now there is a facelift to bring the compact SUV up to date.

The front end of the Vitara in particular has been redesigned. It is intended to create a more striking look. The radiator grille in piano lacquer look and the tapered headlights look more dynamic, while the front wings have been moulded.

The colour palette includes five single-colour and five two-tone exterior paint finishes. New to the range are the elegant two-tone paint finish Sphere Blue Pearl (with a roof in Cosmic Black Pearl Metallic) and the single-colour paint finish Titan Dark Gray Pearl Metallic.

The interior of the new Vitara offers numerous storage compartments, but looks largely the same as the current model. A panoramic sunroof is available as an option. The centrepiece of the multimedia system is a new 9-inch touchscreen. The system also supports wireless and wired smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Suzuki Connect makes its way into the Vitara with the facelift. The smartphone app and the associated services allow drivers to monitor their vehicle remotely, receive notifications about its current status or find the Vitara again if they have parked it in an unknown location. A geofencing function is also included: the owner is informed when the vehicle leaves a previously defined area.

Five important safety functions have been updated as part of the model revision. The new dual-sensor Active Brake Support offers a larger detection range compared to the previous model. Objects can therefore be recognised even earlier. The system registers other vehicles, motorbikes, cyclists and pedestrians even if they are not directly in front of the vehicle, but also, for example, if they are crossing the carriageway or approaching diagonally. In this way, accidents at junctions when turning left can also be prevented.

A camera built into the instrument panel monitors the driver's eyes and face. If the system recognises signs of driver fatigue or distraction, it emits a warning tone and a warning message on the instrument panel.

Adaptive Cruise Control takes the strain off the driver on longer journeys. The system uses a millimetre-wave radar and a monocular camera to measure the distance to the vehicle in front and accelerates or slows down the Vitara as required. If the road is clear, the currently set speed is maintained. The system is also linked to Traffic Sign Recognition to assist the driver in complying with the prescribed speed limits.

When Adaptive Cruise Control is activated, the Lane Departure Warning system helps the driver to keep the vehicle safely in the centre of the lane. If the lane markings are unclear, the system uses information from the lane of the vehicle in front.

Traffic Sign Recognition shows traffic signs recognised by the monocular camera on the driver information display. If the specified speed limit is exceeded, a symbol flashes; if the speed limit is exceeded continuously, an acoustic signal also sounds. (We are familiar with this unfortunately rather annoying beeping from the new Suzuki Swift).

The speed limiter limits the vehicle's speed to the speed set by the driver. The function can also be used in conjunction with Traffic Sign Recognition. The current speed limit is then automatically adhered to.

The drive programme of the revised Vitara continues to include the 1.5-litre DUALJET in conjunction with a highly efficient full hybrid system. The four-cylinder petrol engine with 102 PS works with dual injection for greater efficiency and is supported by a 33 PS electric motor, which can also temporarily power the Vitara independently. The system output is 115 PS.

The drivetrain is coupled to an automated six-speed manual gearbox (AGS). Other system components include a 140-volt lithium-ion battery and a motor-generator unit (MGU), which not only provides the energy for purely electric driving, but also intervenes in the shifting processes, resulting in smoother acceleration. The MGU charges the battery when decelerating and coasting.

The SUV model is optionally available with a turbocharged petrol engine with a displacement of 1.4 litres and 129 PS, which is coupled to a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a six-speed manual gearbox. Both engine variants are optionally available with all-wheel drive. The system offers four 4WD driving modes - Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock mode - which can be selected using a simple rotary control on the centre console.

The revised Suzuki Vitara is expected to be available in dealerships in summer 2024. Pricing and trim levels will be announced at a later date.