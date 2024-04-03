Tesla announced last week that it had produced its six millionth vehicle. The celebration was held at the factory, after the sample Model Y had rolled off the production line. The event was subsequently announced and relayed with a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Tesla produced its five millionth electric car on 17 September 2023. This means that it took around 6.5 months to produce another million. Considering that the period between the fourth and fifth million cars was just over six months, the rate of production seems fairly stable. If the pace does not drop, Tesla will celebrate a cumulative production of seven million electric cars before the end of 2024.

At the end of 2023, Tesla 's cumulative deliveries exceeded 5.45 million units, including more than 4.78 million Model 3/Ys. Including the first quarter of this year, it is certain that the Model 3/Y duo will now exceed 5 million units. The remaining production of one million units is made up mainly of Model S/X and a few batches of Cybertruck (remember that only 2,450 Tesla Roadster units have been produced).

Other players in the sector have also started to achieve significant production figures. BYD recently produced its seven millionth battery-powered vehicle. The company has sold around 3.5 million fully electric cars and around 3.5 million PHEV cars. This means that the gap with Tesla in the all-electric car category is 2.5 million units.

BYD came out on top in Q4 2023, selling more fully electric cars than Tesla. However, Tesla may have closed the gap and moved ahead by the first quarter of 2024. This question will be answered when the first quarter reports are published in the coming weeks.