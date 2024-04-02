The EMC Wave 2, a small SUV created by Eurasia Motor Company and Livan Auto (part of the Geely Group), is making its European debut in Italy. It is available only with a 103 PS petrol engine and front-wheel drive.

It is part of a segment rich in offerings - from the Jeep Avenger to the Fiat 600, via the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Vauxhall Mokka - with a decidedly attractive price tag: €17,700 (approx. £15,000).

Exterior

The Wave 2 is 4 metres long, 1.76 metres wide and 1.57 metres high. The front features a concave, horizontally-expanding grille flanked by horizontally-expanding LED headlamps. Mounted on 16-inch alloy wheels, it has a roofline that runs almost parallel to the ground, ending in a hint of a spoiler.

Dimensions of the EMC Wave 2

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase ECM Wave 2 4 metres Width 1.76 metres 1.57 metres n.a.

Interior

The interior of the Wave 2 is classic and streamlined, with instrumentation that mixes analogue and digital and an 8-inch central screen that allows the infotainment system to be managed via touch controls. The design is minimal and there are physical buttons under the screen to manage the air conditioning. On the particularly low centre tunnel is the classic gear lever - manual or automatic - behind which is a storage tray.

EMC Wave 2, gli interni

There are no photos of the rear bench or the boot, but we do know that the minimum capacity is 400 litres, a high figure in its category, especially considering that it is only 4 metres long.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment (min/max) EMC Wave 2 No 8 inch 400/n.a. litres

Engines and technology

As mentioned, the EMC Wave 2 is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 103 PS and 140 Nm of torque developed by Geely, which can be combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox. When ordering, it is also possible to opt for a BRC LPG kit. There is therefore no electrified option, or even a mild hybrid.

In terms of driver assistance technologies, the Wave 2 offers cruise control, a speed limiter and a reversing camera as standard.

Pricing

Prices for the EMC Wave 2 start at €17,700 for the manual transmission version and €19,200 (£16,400) for the automatic version, as a single-equipment version with everything as standard: four disc brakes, parking sensors, automatic lights, keyless entry system, automatic air conditioning with PM 0.3 filter, sunroof and Wi-Fi connection.