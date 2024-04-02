In a bid to expand its reach across Europe, the Chinese automotive brand Omoda has set its sights on the United Kingdom, following its recent successful debut in Spain. The brand made its entrance into the European market about a month ago with a media event in Madrid and now, it is ready to introduce two of its latest offerings to the British market.

Scheduled for release in the second half of 2025, the Omoda 3 promises to make waves with its competitive pricing strategy. Before that, the older but slightly larger Omoda 5 will go on sale with a starting price of around £24,000. The model will offer consumers a choice between petrol, hybrid, and all-electric powertrains.

With its versatile power options, the Omoda 3 is poised to take on competitors such as the Ford Puma and the like but undercutting it slightly in terms of price. The compact crossover forms part of a comprehensive four-model lineup that Omoda has in store for the UK market.

As for the Omoda 5, its petrol-burning version has a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The peak output is 187 PS, enough for a 0-62 mph sprint time of 7.8 seconds. Order books for the ICE model and its electric variant, the E5, are set to open this summer, with deliveries expected to commence in June.

Speaking of the Omoda E5, featuring a 100 per cent electric propulsion system with 204 PS of power and a 61 kWh battery capacity, it offers a range of 267 miles on a single charge, according to WLTP standards. Prices start at approximately £33,500.

Looking ahead, Omoda plans to introduce its flagship model, the Omoda 9, later this year. Boasting a generous length of nearly 4.8 metres, the range-topping Omoda 9 will be available with petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, offering the flexibility of two or four-wheel drive configurations. Completing the lineup is the Omoda 7, slated for release in 2025. With petrol and PHEV options on offer, this mid-size SUV is set to compete with popular models such as the Toyota RAV4, Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage, and Hyundai Tucson.

“Chery, our mother group, is fully committed to the European and the UK market. So we have Omoda 7 and 3, and the Jaecoo 5, 7 and 8 all coming and all these cars mean investment. We have invested a lot for the European markets, we have our European R&D in Germany and we carry out local testing. We want to be in the UK, not for one or two years, we want to be here for many years to come,” Victor Zhang, UK country manager, for Omoda and Jaecoo, told AutoExpress.