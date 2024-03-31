Would you ever go to eat in a Tesla restaurant? If the answer is yes, you should know that the American company is building one in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, with no fewer than 29 Supercharger charging stations for electric cars.

It has been talked about for some time, but the first real pictures have now been published on a YouTube channel showing the building under construction, at a fairly advanced stage of work.

Work is progressing

The Tesla Diner has been an Elon Musk dream since 2018, but it wasn't until August 2023 that the first official photos of the project were released. As detailed in a dedicated article, at first it seemed just another stunt by the brand's number 1, but over time it has become an increasingly concrete idea.

In the video made with a drone and published on the 247Tesla YouTube channel, we see work in a rather advanced state, with the circular structure that seems almost complete, except for the final finishing touches.

The next step, then, will be to create the actual Supercharger hub outside the structure, equipped with no fewer than 29 charging bays.

The first photos of the Tesla Diner

A highlight for all

Musk's gimmick, however, is not an actual restaurant, at least as Europeans would know it. Instead, it is a diner, which is a 1950s-style diner offering higher quality food and drink than a more traditional fast food restaurant.

It is a very particular 'diner' philosophy, typically American and in line with Tesla's target clientele, to which we are not at all accustomed in Europe, but which could be exported by the company if it decides to create a worldwide chain.