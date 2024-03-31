It probably won't be long before the new BMW M5 is unveiled. There are rumours of a plug-in hybrid with up to 800 PS. Nobody would have thought of this 40 years ago when the first generation of the performance saloon saw the light of day. We shed light on the history of the most powerful of all E28s.

BMW M1 as the basis

The roots of the first M5 lie in the legendary M1. BMW built this super sports car from 1978 to 1981, with the M88, a six-cylinder engine with a capacity of 3.5 litres, under the flat M1 body. Over time, however, this engine is no longer regarded as the basis for motorsport, but is used in a simplified form for powerful top models in existing series. The M635 CSi marks the beginning, followed by an M745i for South Africa.

Thanks to two overhead camshafts and six individual throttle valves plus optimised digital engine electronics, the four-valve engine now produces 286 PS, nine PS more than in the M1. Because the 6 Series Coupé and the 5 Series share a common platform, the engineers at BMW Motorsport GmbH are clear, the M88/3, as the engine is now called, is to be transplanted into the saloon.

Production from October 1984

No sooner said than done, the first BMW M5 based on the E28 series was produced from October 1984 to June 1988 and made its debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show in February 1985 on the basis of the 535i chassis. The M5 was launched in the summer of 1985, surprisingly with a more discreet appearance than the 218 PS M 535i.

"The chassis must always be faster than the engine" was already the guiding principle for BMW M automobiles at the time, and so the first M5 was equipped with a reinforced five-speed transmission, a differential lock in the rear axle gearbox with 25 per cent locking effect, a tauter sports suspension and a high-performance brake system.

Rather staid looks

Admittedly, you have to like the looks of the E28 series. Even at its launch in 1981, the second 5 Series generation was criticised a lot. Its design was said to be too close to its predecessor. But today, that is precisely what makes it so appealing. The front end with the shark nose saves the style of the seventies for the 1980s. Added to this is what at first glance appears to be a bland rest, but this bourgeois is an arsonist.

Let's take a quick look at the data: Length? 4.62 metres. Width? 1.70 metres. Height? 1.40 metres. The relatively short wheelbase of 2.62 metres, on a par with a current VW Golf, is astonishing. This does not necessarily make the proportions of the first M5 any prettier, and the rear is also rather uncluttered. But no matter, two other figures are much more important: 1,430 kilograms kerb weight and 286 PS. That's exactly five kilos per PS.

How the first M5 drives

The big surprise comes when driving. No wild M1-style rumble. The six-cylinder engine starts its work with a gentle purr, and it stays that way when you shift up quite early in the five-speed gearbox, which shifts beautifully.

The gear lever clicks through the gate over short distances, a pleasure that you're happy to indulge in more often than necessary because the M5 can be driven without shifting gears. Gliding along at a relaxed 1,500 revs? No problem. The comfortably designed suspension is a perfect match. And you can also tell from the steering that the E28-M5 only joined the series later as extreme cornering is not the domain of this vehicle.

But where are the promised 6.5 seconds to 62 mph? Or the top speed of 152 mph? Quite simple: shift down two gears, put your foot on the accelerator and off you go! An angry rumble mingles with the silky six-cylinder sound, the needle on the rev counter skips a beat. At 4,500 revs, the maximum 340 Newton metres are unleashed. Sure, today a Passat Variant TDI has more torque, but every M5 from the E28 series is a celebration of analogue, a celebration of honest manual work.

Expensive then as now

Just like the production of the first M5 series. Only a good 2,200 units left the hallowed halls of BMW Motorsport GmbH in Munich by the end of 1987. Why is the E28-M5 so rare? Well, the understated body doesn't quite match the final price of 86,000 marks. By way of comparison: for almost DM 10,000 less, you could buy a Porsche 911 Carrera in the 1980s, which showed that its owner had a lot of money.

And another comparison: for the price of an M5 back then, you could also get a 535i plus a two-door 320i for your wife, son or daughter. The only consolation is that the first BMW M5 is just as unaffordable today as it was 40 years ago.