Tesla has always done things itself. One only has to look at the charging network policy, for example, to see that the company likes to follow projects from the inside. And, sticking with this philosophy, one cannot fail to mention the Dojo supercomputer, Full Self Driving or the Tesla Bot.

Speaking of humanoid robots, the manufacturer is working on the creation of a private 5G infrastructure. It believes that doing so could have advantages in terms of connectivity and interaction between all its products, from cars to the Optimus.

5G engineers sought

After all, for Tesla, the connectivity of its cars has always been a priority. It has been for data sharing, autonomous driving and software. The company was the first to take advantage of over-the-air updates to the infotainment system first and the powertrain later.

Tesla started by working with 3G and later switched to 4G LTE. Now it is thinking of moving to 5G. This was said by Pat Ruelke, a German IT engineer at Elon Musk's company. On LinkedIn he wrote:

"Do you have what it takes to take Vehicle and Optimus cellular connectivity to the next level? I'm looking for an experienced engineer to create a seamless private 5G service between Tesla products and our private 5G infrastructure. It is guaranteed to reach the limit of latencies and low data rates."

Up to 20 times lower latency

Tesla's goal is to achieve a better communication experience between its products, whether its cars or humanoid robots. The internal 5G network will enable higher data rates and greater stability.

These are two requirements that will become increasingly important, considering the growing amount of data that will be transmitted through the famous neural networks used by Tesla for various purposes (for instance think robotaxi). 5G can achieve a latency of less than 5 milliseconds, whereas a 4G network ranges between 60 and 100 milliseconds.