What does the future hold for Seat? In recent months, many rumours have circulated, some of them suggesting that the Volkswagen Group would abandon the brand, effectively consigning it to oblivion. Nothing could be further from the truth, as Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra, pointed out during the presentation of the 2023 results.

"We want to get the Seat brand back to where it needs to be, confirming last year's double-digit growth with further investment in the brand and models. We are also thinking about what we can do for the electric world. I promise you that the best is yet to come" - Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra

The models

What does the future hold? In his speech, the company's number one did not talk about new models, but about restyling and updating the current range, which will be enriched with new rechargeable powertrains and particularly efficient engines. The new powertrains currently used by the restyled Golf and the new Tiguan are therefore likely to be adopted.

Renewal will begin in the coming months with an updated and improved version of the Leon, with new technical and technological features, followed by the Ateca. In 2025, it will be the turn of the restyled Arona and Ibiza, which do not yet have electrified engines.

Seat Ibiza Seat Ateca

Cupra on the attack

The rumours of Seat's crisis have also been sparked by the great success of Cupra, which was born in 2018 and is capable of conquering large sections of the market, particularly with the Formentor, the first model expressly dedicated to the sports brand. It is precisely the restyling of the Formentor, expected in the coming weeks, that will launch what will be the biggest product offensive in Cupra's short history. Alongside it, the Leon will also be ready to receive updates.

Cupra Terramar, le rendu de Motor1.com Cupra Tavascan

After that, the Cupra Tavascan, the company's second 100% electric model after the Born, and the Terramar, an electrified SUV measuring around 4.5 metres in length, will be officially unveiled. There has been no mention of the Raval, the electric twin of the Volkswagen ID.2, scheduled for 2025.

The news doesn't stop there. By the end of the decade, Cupra wants to enter the North American market with two models: an electric version of the Formentor and a large SUV.