The current generation of Renault Clio has been updated for 2023, with more obvious changes on the outside, especially at the front, leaving the exterior almost untouched. The general décor has remained the same as the previous version, but technology has increased both in terms of hardware and software.

Let us now look in detail at the interior of the Renault Clio 2024.

Renault Clio 2024, the dashboard

Taking a first look at the interior of the Renault Clio 2024, nothing would seem to have changed compared to the previous version. Looking more closely, however, a few important innovations can be discerned. The first concerns the materials used, which are recycled and recyclable. Thus seat, dashboard and door panel covers come from a recycling operation, in particular with the new Tencel seat fabric that was developed and produced by the Austrian company Lenzing.

In terms of technology, on the other hand, the new digital instrumentation makes its debut and is available in two sizes: 7-inch or 10-inch, depending on the trim. On the richest Clios it is also possible to display the navigation map. At its side is the vertically arranged touch monitor of the infotainment system with a maximum diagonal of 9.3 inches.

For the rest, there is the traditional climate panel with physical buttons and dials, a real highlight for the model, an automatic gear selector with a physical lever and, again, the leather-wrapped steering wheel with physical buttons on the spokes.

Renault Clio pre-restyling interior Renault Clio restyling interior

Renault Clio 2024, connectivity

As mentioned, the Renault Clio 2024 's infotainment system is called Easy Link, is designed vertically and is also connected online (with OTA updates). Depending on the trim, it is available in two different sizes, 7-inch or 9.3-inch, both of which are compatible as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring systems, including wireless.

Renault Clio 2024 Digital instrumentation 7 - 10-inch Head Up Display No Central Monitor 7 - 9.3-inch Mirroring Android Auto (also Wireless)

Apple CarPlay (also Wireless) OTA Yes Voice Assistant Yes

Renault Clio 2024, quality and materials

The interior of the Renault Clio is solid and has a design with a lot of personality. The materials are mostly rigid but nevertheless well crafted and of good workmanship. There are no rough plastics.

On the top-of-the-range Esprit Alpine trim there are new wraparound seats in the cabin, upholstered in the same fabric used for much of the dashboard.

Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid (2023), the seats of the Esprit Alpine

Renault Clio 2024, the space

For the slight mid-career facelift in 2023, the dimensions have remained unchanged from the past. The Renault Clio is therefore just over four metres long - 4.05 metres to be exact - around 1.80 metres wide and 1.44 metres high.

According to the measurements, in the front it is comfortable, while in the rear you have to compromise on legroom, something that often happens in this category.

Also at the rear, access to the second row is not the most comfortable - also due to the beltline that rises towards the rear, taking some of the brightness out of the cabin - and it only fits four people.

Renault Clio Facelift (2023) Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid (2023), the boot

What is very spacious, however, is the boot, with capacity ranging from 391 litres in the purely combustion versions to 254 litres in the E-Tech Full Hybrid version. For all, the entry threshold has a fairly pronounced step, but once inside, the space is smooth in shape.