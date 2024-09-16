While browsing the Internet, we have found a rather peculiar and original replica. It is a copy of a rally car, but at the same time it pays homage to a road car and is aesthetically close to another production model.

What a mess! Let's try to explain it properly. The original car was a 172 PS Renault Clio Sport, which was transformed by various panels and inserts into a 'mock-up' Clio Super 1600 rally car.

But the gold wheels and various inscriptions are intended to recall the legendary Clio Williams. And if you look at the front end and the blue colour, the historic Clio V6 will come to mind.

250 hp and less than 1,000 kilos

This copy was made in Australia and, unfortunately, we know nothing more about it. We hope it is still 'alive' because it seems to us to be a very worthy and a decently done job.

If you remember, the Clio Super 1600 racing car was only built in 103 units with two seats and roll bars. It was powered by a naturally aspirated petrol engine, with 1.6 litres (hence the name) and no less than 250 PS at 9,000 rpm. This engine worked with a six-speed sequential gearbox from Sadev.

There was also a self-locking differential and an adaptive suspension, adjustable in extension and compression, which also allowed the car's geometry to be varied depending on the type of road.

Renault history

The car weighed less than 1,000 kilos (950) and measured just 3.82 metres in length. On the other hand, it was almost 1.80 metres wide (1.78 metres) for poise and stability.

If we think back to the other car honoured with this replica, the Clio Williams produced 160 PS without a catalytic converter and 150 PS with it, a power with which it reached a top speed of 134 mph and accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in just 7.9 seconds.

